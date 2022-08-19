“They have great chances of starting…”; Mauro brings exclusive about Flamengo team with likely news against Palmeiras and stirs Nation

Flamengo lives the best moment of season. Incredibly, it is still “alive” in the three competitions this semester, it is packed and Flamengo fans are very confident that cups will be won at the end of the year. Dorival Júnior proves to be a captain with the ability to make history at the Rio club.

The coach has a contract until December, but the chance of renewing it is very high. With no time to waste and only focused on the next matches, Dorival wants a mobilization for the confrontation against Palmeiras, Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque. This Friday (19), journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, from the “UOL Esporte” portal, brought important information about the outline of the carioca team to face the paulistas.

David Luiz and Thiago Maia, suspended against Athletico-PR, will probably be called by the coach for the game in São Paulo. According to Mauro, on the other hand, Filipe Luís has a good chance of being spared and, thus, Ayrton Lucas would take his place on the left side. On the right, Dorival will likely choose between Matheuzinho and wheeled. Varela should not be triggered yet.

Another question is who will team up with David Luiz. Pablo has been playing the Brasileirão and Leo Pereira the hearts. The second is even going through a great phase. On the fly, the uncertainty is about who will be Thiago Maia’s ideal partner in this game: Vidal or João Gomes. The first suffered great wear in the match in Curitiba and has been reevaluated. In midfield and attack, the most important news presented by Mauro is that the stars appear with great chances to enter the field: “(…) But from the middle onwards, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro have great chances to start Sunday’s match.”, said the communicator.

Through relevant information from the UOL columnist, this journalist indicates in this article in Bolavip Brasil a probable Flamengo in the field on Sunday with: Santos, Matheuzinho (Rodinei), David Luiz, Léo Pereira or (Pablo) and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João Gomes or (Vidal), Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.