This face cream costs over 300 euros and is a celebrity favorite – Skin

in the universe of skin carethere are certain products that become the bff’s of the stars. It is the case of best seller Moisturizing Cream of the renowned beauty brand La Mer. “This is a [creme] that I use a few times a week and/or before major red carpets when i want that glow dewy extra”, revealed Nina Dobrev to the publication Harper’s Bazaar. The actress is joined by other names that have already been conquered by this moisturizing cream, such as Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Débora Montenegro and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Miracle Broth is a mixture of fermented seaweed, vitamins and minerals that, according to the brand’s history, transformed the founder’s skin after he suffered a chemical burn.

Destined to combat dryness, is suitable for all skin types. As Miracle Broth™ whose mission is to renew cells and antioxidant Lime Tea, this cream promises hydration, daily protection and skin repair, soothing it. La Mer also adds that, with daily application, the complexion is firmer, with a decrease in lines and wrinkles.

Moisturizing Cream, â‚¬ 320, 60 ml, La Mer Moisturizing Cream, €320, 60 ml, La Mer ” data-title=”Moisturizing Cream, â‚¬ 320, 60 ml, La Mer – This face cream costs over 300 euros and is a celebrity favorite – Miranda”> Moisturizing Cream, €320, 60 ml, La Mer