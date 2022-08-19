Thor: Love and Thunder – Well Paraná

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo adventure of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), a Marvel character. The upcoming superhero movie is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, in addition to representing the events of Thor: Ragnarok, promotes the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who becomes the female version of Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will play an important role in the story, bringing adventures that can make the son of Odin question his role as God of Thunder, needing to count on the support of great allies such as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) to face his challenges. fights. The film also features Gorr (Christian Bale) – being the main villain of the narrative – and Zeus (Russell Crowe).