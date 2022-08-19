Three suspects arrested in police officer’s death and victim’s cell phone is found

Photo: Reproduction social networks

The police arrested this Friday (19) three suspects involved in the murder of sub-lieutenant Luís Celso da Costa Ferreira, 52, who was killed during a robbery carried out in the Nova Brasília neighborhood, in the north of Teresina. They were referred to the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP).

The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Public Security, Colonel Rubens Pereira, who informed that the civil and military police managed to identify and arrested three suspects today. The policeman’s cell phone that had been stolen was seized.

“Since yesterday, after the occurrence of the fact, the Task Force was activated and three suspects of having practiced this fact are being taken away, including the seizure of the cell phone. [do policial morto]. These people are being heard at the DHPP by delegate Baretta’s team”, he informed.

The secretary highlighted that the main hypothesis is that the crime was really a robbery. “This is the first hypothesis raised by the circumstances that involved, which is of robbery, but as it is a hypothesis that still needs to be confirmed with the investigations. They will be heard. What is certain is that these three people will be heard,” he said.

Colonel Maurício Lacerda, commander of the 9th BPM where Luís Celso worked, reported that after the arrest of one of the suspects, he indicated the participation of two others, but only the investigation will be able to determine whether they really participated in the crime.

“Today we carried out the investigation and located the military police’s cell phone. Immediately, the Task Force gave a voice of arrest and he pointed out the names of other people, who were taken to the DHPP, so that the delegate can make the investigation, but it is already confirmed that he had the cell phone of the policeman who lost his life. ”, he informed.

He explained that the objective is now to find the weapon and motorcycle that were stolen. “We are on the heels of the military policeman’s gun and motorcycle. I believe that as soon as they get the statement from the elements, the police will do everything possible to arrest those involved”, explained the colonel.

The death of the second lieutenant is a loss for the Military Police and for the 9th BPM, where he was going to serve before the crime. . He has over 30 years of service, I had the opportunity to be a corporal with him. A good professional, a good subordinate, a good citizen who unfortunately fell into the hands of these cowards, but we are trying to provide a response to society with the conduct of these elements”, highlighted the colonel.

Luís Celso was married and had three children. He will be buried in the municipality of Pau D’Arco this Friday.

The crime

A military policeman was shot dead on Thursday night (18) during a robbery in the Nova Brasília neighborhood, north of Teresina. According to information from the 9th Battalion, sublieutenant Luís Celso was on a motorcycle with his wife when he was surprised by two suspects who were on foot and announced the robbery.

The soldier even got into a physical fight with the individuals, but ended up shot and died on the spot. The duo also took the victim’s gun, cell phone and motorcycle.

Barbara Rodrigues, Rebeca Lima and Tiago Melo

[email protected]