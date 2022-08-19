Three years after dismissal, Diniz will have the knockout that “was taken from him” in the semifinal Fluminense x Corinthians | fluminense

August 19th. Exactly three years ago, Fernando Diniz was fired from his first spell at Fluminense, just on the eve of a playoff with Corinthians. At the time, the coach qualified Tricolor to face Timão in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, but lost his position three days before opening the knockout match.

Fernando Diniz in his presentation at Fluminense in 2019 — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Diniz did not resist the pressure for the bad results in the Brazilian Championship. On the other hand, the good campaign in the Sudamericana made the fans dream of a title. Three years later, the coach will now have the chance to play precisely the knockout match that “was taken from him” in 2019. Next week, Fluminense and Corinthians meet again in a knockout stage and begin to decide the semifinals of 2022 Copa do Brasil (CBF draws this Friday the order of field commands).

Fluminense de Diniz had a difficult debut in that South American Championship, when the dispute system still didn’t have a group stage and it was knockout from the beginning. The team received Antofagasta, from Chile, and did not take the zero off the scoreboard at Maracanã. But the tide began to change in the return game, when Everaldo and Luciano secured the victory by 2 to 1 and the tricolor classification.

In the second phase, Fluminense hosted Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, and won 4-1 at Maracanã, with great performance and three goals from João Pedro and one from Luciano (for many fans, it was the best game of that year under Diniz’s command. In the second match, in Medellín, the team could even lose by two goals, and only took one in the 1-0 defeat that didn’t prevent the classification.

Marcos Paulo and Caio Henrique celebrate a goal over Peñarol — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense FC

In the round of 16, the team showed even more maturity and beat the traditional Peñarol in Uruguay 2-1 in the first game, with two goals from Yony González. In the return match at Maracanã, another victory, this time by 3 to 1, with two goals from Marcos Paulo and another from Yony, making it 5 to 2 on aggregate. With many merits, Fluminense was qualified to face Corinthians in the quarterfinals.

The fall in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil to Cruzeiro on penalties, after a great game, did not shake the confidence in the work. But the sequence of setbacks in the Brasileirão weighed heavily. With just three wins, three draws and nine defeats in the first 15 rounds, and with the team in the relegation zone, Diniz could not resist the pressure and had in Celso Barros, vice president of football at the time, the biggest supporter of his dismissal.

Diniz's team in 2019 did not mesh in the Brasileirão — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

But the dismissal was not with 100% conviction. Last year, in an interview with ge, president Mário Bittencourt was asked if he would change anything he had done during his administration and expressed regret for having interrupted Diniz’s work. Executive director of football at the club, Paulo Angioni revealed, in an interview with FluTV’s “Papo de Guerreiro” podcast, that the president cried when making that decision:

– His (Diniz) departure was a very emotional departure, because when I talked to him, I have a great intimacy due to the relationship we have for years and years. But when Mario approached him it was a beautiful thing to see. He was saying goodbye, but with sadness, because Mário was crying profusely when he said goodbye to him – said the leader.

Oswaldo de Oliveira was the one who commanded Fluminense x Corinthians — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC

Marcão took over the team on an interim basis in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Corinthians at Neo Química Arena and got a goalless draw. But at Maracanã, already under the command of Oswaldo de Oliveira, Fluminense suffered 1-0, only managed to draw in the final minutes and ended up being eliminated by the criterion of the goal scored away from home. There are those who believe that with Diniz the Tricolor would have progressed to the semifinals. On the other hand, others think it would have been more difficult to escape relegation.

Diniz arrives for the playoffs with Corinthians with support and conviction that he will be on the edge of the field. The coach’s work in his second spell at Fluminense is much more solid in terms of performance and results, and his team came to be considered by many commentators as the owner of the most flashy football in Brazil until recently.

Fluminense fans praise Fernando Diniz: “Best coach in Brazil”

Income has shown a drop recently, truth be told, with just one win in the last four games. But the crowd’s confidence remains unshaken, and the coach was heavily tied by tricolors on the way out of Maracanã last Wednesday, after qualifying over Fortaleza. (see video above). The challenge now is to try to recover the team’s level of great performances.

Before facing Corinthians, however, Fluminense turns the key to the Brasileirão and receives Coritiba this Saturday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of Serie A. Tricolor is fourth in the competition with 38 points, 10 less than the leader Palmeiras, and they need to close the gap to continue in the fight for the title.

