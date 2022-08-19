Tite highlights Pedro in the resumption of Flamengo and treats his chance in the Seleção as “quite likely” | football

Tite admitted that it is “quite likely” that forward Pedro, from Flamengo, will win at least one opportunity in the Brazilian team thinking about the World Cup. The coach placed the striker as the highlight of the Rio de Janeiro club in the resumption with Dorival.

– You’re in for a big time. Merits of Dorival Júnior, of the adjustment of the Flamengo team, in the resumption of the best football, and Pedro being one of the highlights.

“It’s quite likely, but I don’t like to say it. There’s still time, but the idea is to have the possibility to summon him, that’s clear.”

1 of 1 Pedro celebrates the goal that qualified Flamengo against Athletico-PR — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Pedro celebrates a goal that qualified Flamengo against Athletico-PR – Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Tite’s statement took place in an interview with Itatiaia, on Thursday night. The coach was keen to point out that Pedro offers different game characteristics in relation to other options for the attack command.

– Looking at the features are different from those of the 9 we have. We have players with movement, speed, who attack space, who come to look for in midfield and make combinations. And this player, Fred style, more from the front, from the last ball, from the conclusion… this player is Pedro.

Pedro has 20 goals this season, 12 of which have been scored since the arrival of Dorival Junior two months ago. All five of his assists for the year were after the current commander arrived. The striker was decisive for the team’s progress in Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, in addition to climbing the Brazilian Championship table.

Tite will have one more call-up for friendlies, before the final list of 26 names for the Qatar World Cup. In September, there are dates for three matches. One of them would be against Argentina, in a game not played in the Qualifiers, but it was cancelled.