‘Top Gun 3’: Actor reveals negotiations for ‘Maverick’ sequel are already underway

In an interview with Entertainment Tonightthe actor Miles Teller revealed that discussions of a possible sequel to the ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ are already happening, but highlighted that the continuity of the franchise will depend exclusively on the will of the Tom Cruise.

“It would be great to return for a sequel, but it all depends on Tom Cruise. I’ve had conversations with him about [um novo filme]then… we’ll see.”

About his participation in the film, teller is grateful: “It has been an incredible journey, one that is still ongoing, to be able to participate in this universe and share the screen with Tom Cruise and all the other actors.”

Please note that ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ exceeded $1.1 billion worldwide – making it the BIGGEST box office of the year. The film also represents the biggest revenue – domestic, international and global – of the star’s career. Tom Cruise.

Watch our review:

The new production features Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (cruise) faced with one of the most difficult challenges of his 30 years of service: he is selected to train a team of TOP GUN graduates in a mission no pilot alive has ever taken part in.

Enjoy watching:

Directed by Kosinski and with script Christopher McQuarrie and Peter Craigthe movie star Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Thomas McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.

Don’t forget to watch: