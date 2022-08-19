Top scorer in the world in 2022, does Germán Cano have a chance to go to the Qatar World Cup? Argentines debate

There are already 31 goals scored by Germán Cano in the 2022 season. He is the “top scorer in the world” as no one has put more balls in the net than the Argentine so far. So, it is natural to discuss whether Fluminense’s top scorer has a chance of being with the Argentine team at the Qatar World Cup. The athlete does not hide his desire, he even won the support of his Colombian teammate Jhon Arias, but is this dream possible? O GLOBO consulted Argentine journalists, who debate the matter cautiously, but do not close their doors.

The fact that he was the “top scorer in the world” made Cano featured in the Argentine newspaper ‘Olé’ recently. On the occasion, the vehicle quoted the article from GLOBO and recalled that he has more goals this season than European stars such as the French Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé. That weighs in his favor, but it will take something else to get a summons.

According to journalist Bruno Sturari, from ‘Diário Olé’, the chances are remote because Cano exploded in Brazilian football after Argentina’s group was practically closed for the World Cup. In addition, there is competition from athletes who work in European football, such as Lautaro Martínez, from Inter Milan, and Julián Álvarez, recently signed by Manchester City.

— The base is already armed. It’s very difficult to open a place at the front, where things are pretty much defined. The starting number 9 is Lautaro Martínez, without discussion, and his alternative is Julián Álvarez or Joaquín Correa. In addition, other strikers are already fixed, such as Messi, Di María and Nicolás González – evaluates the journalist.

Sturari recalls that Cano is in the same situation as other forwards who also don’t know if they will go to the World Cup, such as Paulo Dybala, from Roma, and Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen. But he doesn’t see the opportunity as impossible. The journalist does not close the door on the Fluminense athlete because it is known in Argentina that his moment in Brazilian football is spectacular.

— Germán Cano’s moment is spectacular at Fluminense, but it would be a surprise for the Argentines if he were called up. And much more for the way Scaloni usually acts. In his four years in the selection, he had a first stage with many tests, but as he found a base team, few joined in recent times – he adds.

Silvio Favale, also from ‘Olé’, sees Cano’s chances as remote due to his age. At 34, he would have to compete with several young people in the same position. In this case, aiming for the 2026 World Cup, he would be 38 years old, which would make his chances of being called up even more difficult.

“He was not selected in any Scaloni summons. In addition, Argentina has a lot of forwards and many of them are young, they are seen as the future of the national team. Cano’s call-up is obviously more talked about in Brazil than in Argentina,” he says.

The coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni, told the press that the 26 called up for the World Cup will come from the 29 names already called by him, since the 3-0 victory in the friendly against Guatemala, in September 2018. Cano, however, still dreams of a summons.

“Dreaming is free. I work every day to make things happen, and it’s all in God’s hands”, he said, on the way out of the field after his victory at Maracanã.

Colombia as an option

Colombia won’t be in the next World Cup, but Germán Cano has almost become naturalized to defend them in recent years. When he was still playing for Independiente Medellín, a club where he is an idol and the greatest scorer in history, he filed the paperwork to become a resident and then become a naturalized Colombian.

Thus, Cano could be called up for the selection of then coach Carlos Queiroz. Legally, the striker would have this right because he had his son Lorenzo in the country, with his wife Rocio. Coming to Brazil interrupted the dream for the time being.

— In 2014, there was a lot of talk about this possibility. He needed to fulfill a period of time working in the country. When he was close, he went to Pachuca. Then he came back and was close again, but he went to Vasco. Today, I believe Cano could run for a post. Falcao has been heavily affected by injuries, Miguel Borja has been top scorer, but he’s not at the same level. Others are recovering from injury. Today the holder would be Rafael Santos Borré, but he is not a goalscorer. Cano is a top scorer — evaluates Colombian journalist Cristian Pinzón, from ‘Caracol Rádio’.