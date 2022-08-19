Treatment with medication for depression can be a myth?

Admin 3 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

illustration of a brain

Credit, Getty Images

A study that found that depression is not caused by low levels of serotonin, the “happiness hormone”, has become one of the most talked about and shared medical articles in recent months.

The conclusion sparked a wave of misinformation about antidepressant medications, many of which increase the amount of serotonin in the brain.

The research, however, does not point out that these drugs are not effective or fail to help patients.

On the other hand, it also provoked some genuine questions about how people treat mental illness.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Pilots fall asleep and pass over airport where they should land – Prisma

An unusual incident was recorded in African commercial aviation this week: the two …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved