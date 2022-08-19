Trio do Atltico is out of the Selection in the World Cup album; see ‘summoned’

with chances to go
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

With chances of going to the Cup, Arana was left out of the album

The Qatar World Cup sticker album, published by Panini, hit newsstands this Friday (19). The Atltico trio that was summoned by coach Tite to the Brazilian team during the preparatory cycle for the World Cup is out of the edition.

The “Called Up” of the Brazilian Team on the World Cup album

Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper
Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper – photo: AFP
Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper
Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper – photo: Mauro Pimente/AFP
Thiago Silva, Chelsea defender
Thiago Silva, Chelsea defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Marquinhos, PSG defender
Marquinhos, PSG defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
der Milito, Real Madrid defender – photo: Miguel Riopa/AFP
Alex Sandro, Juventus winger
Alex Sandro, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Danilo, Juventus winger
Danilo, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Fabinho, Liverpool midfielder
Fabinho, Liverpool midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Casemiro, Manchester United midfielder
Casemiro, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Fred, Manchester United midfielder
Fred, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Philippe Coutinho, midfielder for Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho, midfielder for Aston Villa – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Lucas Paquet
Lucas Paquet, Lyon midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Raphinha, Barcelona midfielder
Raphinha, Barcelona midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Antony, Ajax forward
Antony, Ajax striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal striker
Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Richarlison, Tottenham forward
Richarlison, Tottenham forward – photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/CBF
Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid forward
Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Neymar, PSG forward
Neymar, PSG forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk were remembered by the captain at different times during the preparations for the competition, which takes place between November 20 and December 18.

At this moment, he is the athlete with the most chances of being called up to the Guilherme Arana Cup. He has been constantly watched by the technical commission of the Selection and is fighting for one of the two spots for the left side.

Tite has less than three months to release the final list with the 26 players called up for the sixth world championship. However, the illustrated book of the Mundial already publishes a kind of “convocation”, with 18 names (see the list of Brazilians “convocado” by the album in the gallery above in this article).

Source link

