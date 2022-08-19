Trio do Atltico is out of the Selection in the World Cup album; see ‘summoned’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico With chances of going to the Cup, Arana was left out of the album

The Qatar World Cup sticker album, published by Panini, hit newsstands this Friday (19). The Atltico trio that was summoned by coach Tite to the Brazilian team during the preparatory cycle for the World Cup is out of the edition.

The “Called Up” of the Brazilian Team on the World Cup album Alisson, Liverpool goalkeeper – photo: AFP Ederson, Manchester City goalkeeper – photo: Mauro Pimente/AFP Thiago Silva, Chelsea defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Marquinhos, PSG defender – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF der Milito, Real Madrid defender – photo: Miguel Riopa/AFP Alex Sandro, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Danilo, Juventus side – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Fabinho, Liverpool midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Casemiro, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Fred, Manchester United midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Philippe Coutinho, midfielder for Aston Villa – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Lucas Paquet, Lyon midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Raphinha, Barcelona midfielder – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Antony, Ajax striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal striker – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Richarlison, Tottenham forward – photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/CBF Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Neymar, PSG forward – photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk were remembered by the captain at different times during the preparations for the competition, which takes place between November 20 and December 18.

At this moment, he is the athlete with the most chances of being called up to the Guilherme Arana Cup. He has been constantly watched by the technical commission of the Selection and is fighting for one of the two spots for the left side.

Tite has less than three months to release the final list with the 26 players called up for the sixth world championship. However, the illustrated book of the Mundial already publishes a kind of “convocation”, with 18 names (see the list of Brazilians “convocado” by the album in the gallery above in this article).