Trump executive admits tax evasion, closes deal

Former Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty yesterday to tax evasion and sealed a deal by which he will have to testify in the trial against the company, according to a statement released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The executive avoided implicating the former president of the United States, with whom he is very close, in the scheme. “Allen Weisselberg admitted in court that he used his position at the Trump Organization to defraud taxpayers and enrich himself personally,” prosecutor Alvin Bragg said in the statement.

At 75, the discreet Weisselberg has worked for the Trumps since 1973. In yesterday’s deposition, he claimed involvement in 15 allegations of fraud and tax evasion worth $1.76 million in unreported income between 2005 and 2021.” Yes, Your Honor,” he repeatedly responded to Judge Juan Merchan of the Manhattan Criminal Court on the charges.

Weisselberg is accused by the court of having taken advantage of benefits in kind, in particular an apartment in an upscale Manhattan neighborhood, the rental of two Mercedes Benz cars for him and his wife, and having received cash for his vacation, hiding everything. of the tax authorities.

“The settlement reached with the court directly links the Trump Organization to a wide range of tort activities and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the company,” Bragg said.

In July 2021, the former Trump Organization executive had pleaded not guilty, risking a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Under the settlement, he will now only be able to spend five months in prison and will have to pay $2 million in taxes, fines and interest included, according to the press release. The criminal trial against the Trump Organization will begin on October 24.

Another civil investigation into the same suspicions of financial and tax fraud is being conducted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. It was in this context that the former president had to testify under oath last week. However, he refused to answer the questions under the 5th Amendment to the US Constitution, which allows not to testify against himself.





FBI

In another case, the tycoon’s Florida residence was searched last week by the FBI, the US Federal Police. Investigators suspect that the former president violated a US espionage law that very strictly regulates the possession of confidential documents related to national security, some of which should only be consulted and viewed in secure buildings, according to court documents.

Yesterday, Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart, responsible for the case, issued an order that orders the US Department of Justice to deliver parts of the arguments presented for the conduct of the diligence in Mar-a-Lago. Despite the department’s resistance, which fears damage to the investigations, the magistrate does not consider complete secrecy necessary.