Trump executive pleads guilty to collaborating in 15-year tax fraud | World

A long-time senior executive at Donald Trump’s family firm pleaded guilty on Thursday to helping engineer a 15-year tax fraud in a settlement that will require him to testify about the company’s business practices.
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to all 15 counts he faced in a New York state court in Manhattan before Judge Juan Merchan.
While Weisselberg, 75, is unlikely to cooperate with Manhattan prosecutors in a larger investigation into Trump himself, his confession will likely strengthen the case against the Trump Organization.
Search warrant page for Donald Trump’s home released this Friday (12). — Photo: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
The trial is scheduled for October, and the Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty. Donald Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization called Weisselberg a “good and honorable man” who was “harassed, harassed and threatened by law enforcement, particularly the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, in their never-ending, politically motivated quest to achieve President Trump”.
Prosecutors charged the company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheme fraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records.
Photo taken on January 11, 2017 shows then-President-elect of the United States Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. (right), with Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in the background during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York — Photo: Evan Vucci/AP
Weisselberg was accused of hiding and avoiding taxes on $1.76 million in income.
The plea deal requires Weisselberg to serve five months in Rikers Island prison, although he could be released after 100 days.
The proposed sentence for Weisselberg also includes five years of probation and requires him to pay $1.99 million in taxes, fines and interest.
Former US President Donald Trump tossing hats to supporters at an event in the state of Wisconsin (Photo: Morry Gash/AP)
Trump faces many other legal battles.
Last week, FBI agents searched the former president’s home for confidential and other documents from his time in office.