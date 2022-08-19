TV Cine Fest at NOS cinemas on September 24th and 25th – Cinema News

On the last weekend of September, premium channels make the leap to Cinemas NOS.

On the weekend of September 24th and 25th, TVCine Channels will present the first edition of TVCine FEST, an event that will take place exclusively at NOS Cinemas with part of the proceeds going to Casa do Artista.

Lisbon, Porto, Aveiro, Viseu, Coimbra, Vila Real, Almada, Loulé and Funchal are the cities that will host the TVCine FEST with a program that includes everything from series to films that have not been shown in theaters in Portugal.

For example, the premiere of the first episode of the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, a series inspired by the books by Margaret Atwood.

On Saturday, September 24, “Studio 666”, the horror comedy created by and starring the Foo Fighters, and “The Purge: Goodbye America”, another chapter of the horror films produced by James DeMonaco and Michael Bay, will be presented.

On the same day, there is also the possibility to see for the first time “The Jesuit”, an action movie with a screenplay by Paul Schrader and starring Tim Roth, Brian Cox and Ron Perlman, “Bull”, the thriller by BAFTA winner Paul Andrew Williams, and the presentation of the first episode of the series “Billy The Kid”, a modern western inspired by the legendary outlaw.

On Sunday, September 25, “Help” premieres, a drama starring Jodie Comer that won her the BAFTA TV for Best Actress in 2022 for the portrayal of a nurse grappling with the pandemic in a Liverpool home; “Mainstream”, a satire of Gia Coppola with Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke, and “A Diary for Jordan”, a family drama directed by Denzel Washington and with Michael B. Jordan in the lead role.

Elisabeth Moss will be the star of the last two sessions of TV Cine Fest. In “Shirley,” she plays horror writer Shirley Jackson in a biopic by Josephine Decker that won the Sundance Special Jury Prize and is executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Finally, Moss reprises the role of June Osborne in the preview of the first episode of the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”.