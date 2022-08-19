Two planes collide during landing attempt in California; see images | World

Two planes collided in northern California, US, while trying to land at a local airport on Thursday and at least two of the three occupants died, officials said. No one on the ground was hurt.
The collision took place at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time (7pm GMT), according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville.
Aerial image shows destruction of warehouse in California airport, USA – Photo: Reproduction / NBC
There were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the accident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The pilots were on their final approaches to the airport when the collision occurred, the FAA said in a statement.
Aerial footage showed the wreckage of a small plane in a grassy field near the airport, as well as damage to a small building at the site.
Aerial image shows the remains of a plane involved in a crash in California, USA – Photo: Reproduction / NBC