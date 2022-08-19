UFC 278: Borrachinha scares Dana by facing Rockhold | combat

President Dana White sometimes gets scared when facing off, and this past Thursday was what happened when Paulo Borrachinha and Luke Rockhold came face to face after the UFC 278 press conference in Salt Lake City. “You scared me”, fired the UFC boss when the Brazilian middleweight (up to 84kg) climbed the stage stairs and jumped to face the American.
Paulo Borrachinha gave Dana White a scare when he went on stage letting Luke Rockhold forward — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Even with all the scare of that moment, Borrachinha asked Rockhold to “be nice” when they did the stare. The American remained undaunted and even looked the Brazilian up and down as they faced the audience in the arena. Dana White, even after the scare, remained alert. See the moment in the video below from 1h07min10s.
The other Brazilian who took the stage was former featherweight champion (up to 66kg) and current number 3 bantamweight (up to 61kg) José Aldo. He made a very friendly, but serious, face with the Georgian opponent Merab Dvalishvili, current number 6 in the category.
José Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili had a respectful look before UFC 278 — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards showed intensity as they went head to head, but they weren’t disrespectful and avoided provocation. Usman wore an all-green outfit alluding to Nigeria, where he was born.
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards face off intensely before the main event at UFC 278 — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts UFC 278 live and exclusively from 7 pm (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 18:30, as well as the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.
UFC 278
August 20, in Salt Lake City (USA)
MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards
Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs Luke Rockhold
Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili
Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova
Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker
PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):
Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov
Lightweight: Leo Santos vs Jared Gordon
Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana
Flyweight: Shanna Young vs Miranda Maverick
Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa
Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo
Bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin
Flyweight: Daniel Miojo vs Victor Altamirano
