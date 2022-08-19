UN chooses General Santos Cruz to investigate war crime in Ukraine – 08/18/2022

The UN summit decided to call on Brazilian General Santos Cruz to head a fact-finding mission about the explosion at the detention center for Olenivka, in the Donetsk region. The incident took place on July 29 and killed dozens of people.

Some reports point out that more than 50 prisoners may have been killed, while accusations by both sides speak of a war crime. One of the versions would be that the place, with prisoners in the Azov regiment, could have been attacked by the Ukrainians themselves to prevent the prisoners from giving information about their activities.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, called the attack “a deliberate war crime on the part of the Russians”.

It will be up to the Brazilian to try to reach conclusions about the events and who could be the author of the attacks.

The column found that the option for the Brazilian occurred due to his experience in other UN actions, such as in Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and for not being part of the Brazilian government at this time, questioned by the international community.

In a speech this Thursday, in Ukraine, Guterres confirmed that he decided to call the Brazilian.

“I decided to set up a mission to get the facts,” he said. “The Terms of Reference for the mission were shared with Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as was the composition of the team. It is my intention to appoint General Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil to lead this mission,” he explained.

According to him, Santos Cruz is a “respected officer with more than 40 years of national and international experience in public and military security, including as a commander of UN peacekeeping operations.”

“We will now continue to work to obtain the necessary guarantees to ensure safe access to Olenivka and any other relevant sites,” Guterres said. “A fact-finding mission must be free to find the facts. The team must be able to gather and analyze the necessary information,” he insisted.

“Above all, this means safe, secure and unrestricted access to people, places and evidence, without any interference from anyone,” Guterres said.

