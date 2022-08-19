Unfold your world with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung has just announced its new generation of foldable smartphones, with the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. The most powerful cell phones ever launched by the brand, the devices debut equipped with a new 4nm processor up to 68% faster than the previous generation, a more modern and resistant design, as well as improved cameras with Nightography technology, which guarantees the best photos even in extreme light conditions.

Learn more about the devices

Galaxy Z Fold4 enhances your productivity

The foldable book-form returns in its fourth generation more powerful and smarter than ever, making it the ideal choice for power users who multitask.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 debuts with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which features up to 14% more powerful CPU, up to 59% faster GPU and up to 68% higher Artificial Intelligence processing NPU compared to the Snapdragon 888 used in the Galaxy Z Fold3.

The most powerful smartphone ever released by Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is more resistant, modern and prepared for your intense routine (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

In addition to being more powerful, the device has become more comfortable to hold and more resistant with the various improvements adopted in the screens.

The 6.2-inch external display was wider, adopting a 23.1:9 aspect ratio, and received reduced edges, ensuring better typing and navigation through your favorite apps. Plus, with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, along with an aerospace aluminum Armor Aluminum frame and IPX8 certification, the phone is ready to stand up to the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The folding panel also brought improvements, keeping the size of 7.6 inches but employing a wider aspect ratio. In addition, the under-display camera returns improved, as does S Pen support, for jotting down important information or producing artwork from anywhere.

Both screens have a variable refresh rate, from 48 Hz to 120 Hz outdoors and an impressive 1 Hz to 120 Hz indoors, to give the user the most fluid browsing experience possible without affecting the battery.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has gained significant camera upgrades, providing a true flagship experience. The rear lens set now has a 50 MP main sensor, with larger pixels that capture 23 times more light, a 12 MP ultrawide lens and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom, to record even the furthest details with quality.

In addition, with Super Clear Glass, your photos are more defined with less presence of lens flare, even in scenes where there are intense light points.

With a renewed camera set, the foldable one includes Nightography technology and delivers detailed photos with a wide dynamic range even in night scenes (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

The new foldable is ready to deliver the best photos and videos with Samsung’s Nightography. Combining the turbocharged processing power of the NPU with the larger pixels, your photos and videos in low-light scenarios are clearer and more defined, while technologies such as extensive optical stabilization ensure greater stability and definition to captures.

Plus, your portraits come out even better and more natural with the AI-powered stereo depth map, which uses data from all three cameras to accurately separate image planes.

As part of the Galaxy for the Planet program, which implements initiatives to preserve the health of the planet, the Galaxy Z Fold4 features recycled plastic structures taken from the oceans, along with other post-consumer reused materials. The care is complete with the packaging 100% made of recycled paper and dyed with soy ink.

The launch is also the first smartphone in the world to leave the factory with the new Android 12L, optimized for foldables and tablets, and enhanced by the new One UI 4.1.1.

Your favorite features return with a boost, like Flex Mode, now available with extra commands like a trackpad for navigating the interface, and there are new features to streamline your routine: enter split-screen mode quickly by swiping with two fingers from any corner from the screen, or take advantage of the new taskbar at the bottom of the display to quickly access your favorite apps.

Enter split-screen mode from anywhere, including the multitasking screen, by dragging an app to the desired corner, create pairs or trios of apps and save them for quick access, and try out the many new apps optimized for large screen, with carefully organized functions for more comfortable and intuitive use.

With the most efficient chip, the 4,400 mAh battery takes you further, while the 25 W fast recharge has become smarter and more agile, recovering up to 50% of the charge in just 30 minutes.

Galaxy Z Flip4 is versatile and expresses your style

Symbol of those who like to set trends, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip reaches its fourth generation even lighter, thinner, modern and resistant.

The device ships the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor present in the Galaxy Z Fold4, featuring high power and energy efficiency to accompany you even on the most intense days, and maintains the high durability of the predecessor with important improvements.

In addition to adopting Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the outer glass, the Galaxy Z Flip4 continues to employ the rigid Armor Aluminum structure and is guaranteed against liquid accidents thanks to IPX8 protection.

Despite being more resistant, the compact folding still expresses its style, gaining new color options that include graphite, blue, rose gold and purple bora, with the characteristic dark glass strip for the external screen and cameras that makes it unmistakable. .

Even more modern and resistant, with new color options, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is versatile and helps you express your style.

Along with the more resistant folding internal screen, equipped with the new generation of ultra-thin glass and AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz for greater fluidity without affecting the battery, the external screen has become smarter and more complete.

The dashboard syncs with the Galaxy Theme applied to deliver a consistent experience, and allows you to set a clock with your AR Emojis or even your favorite photos, videos and GIFs to look your way.

Region is more useful, integrating quick access to sound control settings; shine; WiFi; Bluetooth; airplane mode; and flashlight. It also allows making calls without having to open the cell phone; brings complete control of other smart devices with Samsung SmartThings; enables quick replies to your messages and provides direct access to Samsung Wallet; for you to use your documents and means of payment with greater agility.

With Flex Cam, you can use your Galaxy Z Flip4 to capture important moments without having to juggle (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Like the Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has gained marked improvements in the 12 MP camera duo, now equipped with Nightography.

Capture photos and videos with 65% more light than the Galaxy Z Flip3, and capture portraits with precise blurring, while taking advantage of the Flex Cam to take higher quality selfies and greater versatility, taking advantage of the foldable screen to use your phone as a tripod and lower display region for complete control over photos and videos.

The device also leaves the factory with Android 12L and One UI 4.1.1 interface, with its own improvements designed for its compact format and versatile external screen. Quickly launch split-screen mode by swiping with two fingers from any corner of the display, or access full controls, including a touchpad, by utilizing Flex Mode in numerous new optimized apps, plus customizing the external display to suit your needs. needs.

With 3,700 mAh, 12% larger than the previous generation, the battery of the Galaxy Z Flip4 has the same capacity as the Galaxy S22 and guarantees autonomy to record the important moments of the day with the improved cameras, or enjoy your favorite apps without worries.

When it’s time to recharge, the most powerful 25W fast charging guarantees up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes, so you can get back to enjoying your phone faster.

Another member of the Galaxy for the Planet program, the device ships structures made of recycled plastic taken from the oceans, along with other reused post-consumer materials, and arrives packaged in a 100% recycled paper box, dyed with soy ink.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 already have a date to arrive in Brazil — August 23rd.

