Unmissable: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S at 54% off on AliExpress

Thinking of buying a new cell phone? O Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is the middle model of the brand with a great value for money and still has a huge discount on the AliExpress. They are, in all, 54% off for you to enjoy.

O Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has a very elegant design with rounded corners and gradient color effect on the back. He also owns basic protection against water splashes and dust and a digital reader on the side that, according to the brand, is very fast and accurate.

The Redmi Note 10S screen is 6.43 inches with Super AMOLED technology and Full HD+ resolution (2,400 by 1,080 pixels). As for performance, the device is equipped with the Helio G95 mid-range gamer chip, which guarantees great performance in entry-level games.

The battery is also powerful. According to the manufacturer, O Redmi Note 10S manages to deliver autonomy for the whole day and still has leftovers.

Finally, the camera. In total, the Redmi Note 10S has four rear cameras, the main 64 MP, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle and two 2 MP each, with macro and depth lenses. Thinking about selfies, the smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP sensor.

Check out more offers:

KingSpec 512 GB hard drive for R$180.92 on AliExpress

Up to 50% off! AliExpress offers discounts on 5G cell phones

Anker bluetooth headset with 32% discount on AliExpress

It is worth mentioning that until this article goes live, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S went from R$2,318.03 to R$ 1,066.27are 54% off. And you can still pay in up to 6 interest-free installments and shipping is free to Brazil.

To buy the product, just click here!

As it is a promotional action, the offer is for a limited time or while stocks last. The product is shipped with free shipping from China to Brazil, however, it can be taxed at the IRS customs.