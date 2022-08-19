‘Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right’: EU countries that are closing their doors to Russian tourists

Prime Ministers of Finland Sanna Marin (right) and Estonian Kaja Kallas (left)

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Finnish Prime Ministers Sanna Marin (right) and Estonian Kaja Kallas (left) are banning Russian tourists.

Almost six months after the start of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the doors of some European Union (EU) countries are starting to close to Russian citizens.

The Estonian and Finnish governments are leading an initiative that seeks to prevent Russian tourists from accessing the Schengen area of ​​free movement, which includes 22 European Union member countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

“It is not right for Russian citizens to be able to travel, enter the European Schengen area, be tourists, see the landscapes, while Russia is killing people in Ukraine. This is wrong,” the first said on Tuesday. -Finnish Minister Sanna Marin during a press conference in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Her position was reinforced by the Estonian Prime Minister, who wrote on Twitter:

