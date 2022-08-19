Warner Bros. Discovery announces removal of more HBO Max original titles

The company said the removal is part of the new content delivery strategy

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a list of several titles that will be removed from HBO Max in the coming days, including original shows for streamingsuch as “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” and “Genera+ion”, and productions such as “Infinite Train” and “Uncle Grandpa”.

In a statement (via Deadline), the company said the removal of the titles is part of the new content delivery strategy, announced during a shareholder presentation in early August.

Check out all the titles available in Brazil that will leave HBO Max in the coming days:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

dodo

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Elliott the Earthling

The Fungi!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

infinity train

little Ellen

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

odo

OK KO! – Let’s Be Heroes

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Sesame Street Specials

share

Summer camp

Elmo show

Tigue and Lupa – The Detectives

Uncle GRANDPA

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

Warner/Discovery did not reveal when or if the titles will be made available again in the future.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

A few weeks ago, users noticed that some productions were removed from the HBO Max catalog.

The films were the remake of “The Witches’ Convention”, by Robert Zemeckis“Locked Down” with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor“An American Pickle” by Seth Rogen“Moonshot”, science fiction with Cole Sprouse“Superintelligence”, with Melissa McCarhtyand “Charm City Kings” by director Angel Manuel Sotoresponsible for “Blue Beetle” from DC Comics.

In the studio’s sights are productions without great performances in streaming and which can be discounted as “write-offs” in a business maneuver whereby the new management can remove some of the old management’s expenses from its accounts.

According to The Wrap, 70% of HBO Max employees are likely to be laid off due to the service’s merger with Discovery+. Additionally, production of scripted series will be moved entirely to the HBO channel, effectively spelling the end of Max Originals.

