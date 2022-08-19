Was Aslaug really a real-life character?

vikings is a series based on historical facts and characters, but it also took several creative liberties when telling the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and the people around you.

Among these characters is Aslaug, his second wife in the series, and mother of four of his children. But a question about her is: Did Aslaug really exist?

Before answering this question it is worth remember how she was introduced in the series.

During the first season, Lagerthawho is Ragnar’s first wife, had already given him two children and became pregnant again, but had a miscarriage.

Upset, Ragnar went on a pilgrimage to Uppsala time, where he talked with the gods and asked who would be the mother of the children promised to him.

Afterwards, Ragnar and his crew traveled to Götaland to settle a land dispute, and there, two of his men spotted Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) as she bathed along with her handmaidens.

She demanded an apology for the ‘intrusion’ of men and that was when he had the opportunity to meet Ragnar.

He saw her as a challenge from the gods and took her as his wife. After that, she ended up becoming the mother of her children Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd, and Ivar.

Understand the legends that gave rise to Aslaug’s story in the series

While many fans believe that both Ragnar and Aslaug actually existed, there is no historical evidence to support this fact.

Both the protagonist’s story and that of his second wife it was based on oral traditions of the Vikings.

Aslaug appears in Snorri’s Eddaat Völsunga Saga and on Ragnar Lodbrok Sagaand she was the daughter of Sigurd and Brynhildr, although she was raised by Brynhildr’s adoptive father Heimer.

After his parents died, Heimer became concerned for Aslaug’s safety, so he hid her in a harp and traveled to Norway, where they stayed at the home of peasants Áke and Grima.

Believing the harp to contain valuable items, Grima convinced Ake to kill Heimer while he slept, but once they discovered Aslaug inside the harp, they raised her as their own, calling it Kráka, which means crow. As her beauty betrayed her noble origins, Áke and Grima rubbed her in tar and dressed her in a long hood, but one day, while bathing, she was discovered by some of Ragnar Lothbrok’s men.

As with the series, Ragnar’s men told him about her, and he decided to call her to meet him, but decided to test her intelligence.

He told him not to arrived neither dressed nor undressed, neither hungry nor unhungry, neither alone nor accompanied.

She then approached him wearing a hammock dress, biting an onion (which was changed to an apple in the series) and with a dog as her companion.

Impressed, he asked her to marry him and they had three children: Ivar the Boneless, Björn Ironside (who is Lagertha’s son in the series) and Sigurd.

In the sagas it is not revealed how Aslaug died, but in the series, she was killed by Lagertha.

