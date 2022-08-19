“We pay no attention”; Gustavo Gómez ignores Jorginho’s ‘repressed’ statements and praises Abel

Palmeiras will make this Friday (19) their last training session before the duel against Flamengo, which can make Verdão get closer and closer to the national title. With Gustavo Scarpa recovered from injury, the tendency is for Abel Ferreira to take to the field next Sunday (21), at Allianz Parque, which is his best. This will be Abel’s first game on the pitch after the Portuguese commander spent a week listening to criticism from some national football coaches, such as Cuca and Jorginho, for example.

Multi-champion with Palestra, Abel has already warned members of Palmeiras that he will not comment on the attacks he received throughout the week. The Portuguese, who already has 5 titles for Verdão, prefers to work in silence to win his unprecedented title in the Brasileirão at the end of the year, and if possible lift the trophy of champion of the Copa Libertadores da América for the third consecutive time.

But if Abel doesn’t want to, Palmeiras players speak for him. In an interview with former player Marcos Assunção, who is now one of the commentators on the program “Jogo Aberto”, Gustavo Gómez evaluated that the Portuguese coach is a good coach and an excellent leader, he believes that those who criticize him will change their minds, and revealed what the professional has done to shield the alviverde squad since he arrived at the Football Academy.

“I think they will change their minds. As soon as Abel arrived, he created a wall, shielded, and showed us that when you are well we don’t let you in (if you think it’s best), but when they say bad things it doesn’t affect us either. Listening to the right people, maybe a Felipão, but we don’t pay much attention to these things and, for us, Abel is a great coach and leader.”said.

For Palmeiras, Abel has already won not only two Libertadores, a Copa do Brasil, a Paulistão and a Recopa, but also the support and affection of the fans, the cast and some commentators who work in the middle of sports journalism.