Welcome to Raccoon City premieres today on television in Portugal

Resident Evil is back. The popular saga made famous on the big screen by Milla Jovovich gains new protagonists and a story more faithful to the original CAPCOM video game universe in the latest film in the franchise. Promising to captivate a new generation of fans, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City arrives on Portuguese television today, on the 19th of August, Friday, at 21:30, exclusively on TVCine Top.

This premiere is the culmination of a Resident Evil marathon, which started at 11:50 am and brings the opportunity to review all the films in the series.

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once thriving Raccoon City, home to the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, is now a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s departure left the city desolate, with a great evil brewing under the surface. When this Evil is unleashed, the townspeople are changed forever. A small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind the Umbrella Corporation and survive until dawn.

Conceived as an “origin story”, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set in 1998 and crosses the stories of the first two games, recreating scenarios and recovering some of its most iconic characters. Embracing a darker tone and gore horror elements, the film is written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters of Horror) and stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper and Avan Jogia.

