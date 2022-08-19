Welcome to Raccoon City premieres today on television in Portugal

Resident Evil is back. The popular saga made famous on the big screen by Milla Jovovich gains new protagonists and a story more faithful to the original CAPCOM video game universe in the latest film in the franchise. Promising to captivate a new generation of fans, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City arrives on Portuguese television today, on the 19th of August, Friday, at 21:30, exclusively on TVCine Top.
This premiere is the culmination of a Resident Evil marathon, which started at 11:50 am and brings the opportunity to review all the films in the series.
In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once thriving Raccoon City, home to the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, is now a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s departure left the city desolate, with a great evil brewing under the surface. When this Evil is unleashed, the townspeople are changed forever. A small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind the Umbrella Corporation and survive until dawn.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at 9:30pm on TVCine Top
Conceived as an “origin story”, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set in 1998 and crosses the stories of the first two games, recreating scenarios and recovering some of its most iconic characters. Embracing a darker tone and gore horror elements, the film is written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters of Horror) and stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper and Avan Jogia.
If you want, you can watch the movie trailer here.
Have you already left a like on our Facebook page? Get all the information first hand. Also follow us on Google News, just select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.
Founder of Noticias e Tecnologia, and this is his second online project, after several years linked to a portal focused on the Android system, where he was also one of its founders.
Computer worker by profession, and passionate about new technologies, motorsports and mountain biking.