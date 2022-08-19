Western series with Emily Blunt wins photos

The BBC channel and Prime Video released the first photos of the series The English.

The attraction stars Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise).

Western Series with Emily Blunt for BBC and Amazon Announces Casting Names; recordings take place in Spain

Hugo Blick takes care of the script and the direction.

In the plot, we follow Cornelia Locke (Blunt) who arrives in an American town in the 1890s seeking revenge against the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death.

In the cast we have the actors Chaske Spencer (The Twilight saga), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Toby Jones (marvellous), Tom Hughes (The Discovery of the Witches), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line), Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), Malcolm Story (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (Raised by Wolves), Nichola McAuliffe (007 – Tomorrow Never Dies), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising) and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5).

The series does not have a premiere date in Brazil. Arrives in November in the UK.

📸 Love a high-octane western? Get your first look at Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in Hugo Blick’s The English, coming to @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer this November

