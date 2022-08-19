What does it take for Cano to be noticed in Argentina? “More goals”, jokes top scorer of Brazil and Fluminense | fluminense

1 of 4 Cano at a press conference — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense Cano at a press conference — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

The topic has also generated debate on sports programs, but in Argentina there is no sign that Cano will have a chance in the national team. In a press conference this Friday afternoon at CT Carlos Castilho, the striker was asked about what he needs to be noticed in his country and joked:

“Scoring more goals, there’s no way. You have to do more (laughs). It’s working, things arrive on time or later. I think the work will leave it in God’s hands for what has to happen”.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina national team coach — Photo: Disclosure / AFA

And if he met Scaloni today, what would he say to the coach? When asked, Cano said he didn’t know. But in his own words, the 34-year-old forward made it clear that he still hopes to be called up for the first time:

– I don’t know what to say. He would give a hug of happiness, for what he is doing with Argentina, a consecrated team. People never stop dreaming. Always in the world of football you have to believe, many things happen, dreams come true. Only I have control on the field to do my best performance. On the other hand, I don’t control it. I have to do the best for the team. Whatever has to come, forward will come.

Check out other answers from Cano

Semifinal against Corinthians

– With respect to Corinthians, before we have a decisive game against Coritiba. It will be very decisive for us. In the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, it will be a final. Let’s work to make a great game.

– We know they have a new coach. It’s a strong team that plays long ball and has very fast players up front. We are working to leave no space and do what Fernando asks on the pitch. It’s a final for us. We know we have to improve more.

Support from the tricolor crowd

– We know that our fans mean a lot to us. I always say that the crowd is one more player. I like to see Fluminense as he needs it. They’ve been singing more the whole game and I’m grateful for the great support.

