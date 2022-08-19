What is the salary of Brazilian referees per game?

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press To understand how these values ​​are distributed, it is necessary to know in which frame the referee is, whether FIFA, CBF or federations. Targets of constant criticism and attacks in football, referees are not yet professionalized. All of them, to whistle, need to have another profession. But most of them have in the modality the best way to increase income. After all, what is the salary of a Brazilian referee?

While players receive a salary per season, judges receive per game played. To understand how these values ​​​​are distributed, it is necessary to know in which frame the referee is, being FIFA, CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and basic staff, emphasizing that those who are part of the international staff of referees are considered elite and who receive the highest salaries and can participate in the World Cup.

How much does each referee earn according to the game in which he whistles?

With this in mind, it is also important to mention that each competition pays a different amount to the referee, for example: the judge selected to officiate a classic from Serie A, such as Flamengo x Fluminense, will not receive the same amount as the colleague who worked in a series D game.

The same happens with international competitions, such as the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana: the more advanced the match, approaching the final, the more expensive the salary of those who are on the field refereeing.

The estimated basic value of a soccer referee in Brazil is between R$ 2 thousand to R$ 4.2 thousand per game played, depending on the above criteria, showing that those who compete for series A receive a higher value than those who work for series B, C and D.

For Libertadores, Conmebol disburses, on average, R$ 6 thousand per match.

HOW TO START A CAREER AS A REFEREE?

Well-known names like Anderson Daronco and Raphael Claus are on the list as the best judges of the 2021/2022 seasons and they all went through the same process: Physical Education faculty or the specific refereeing course after High School; high-yield exercises; and have no physical or cardiological restrictions.

After completing the training, candidates follow a regulation, in addition to ethical and professional conduct, and also receive a VAR manual, implemented from 2018, with the aim of helping the field judge in decision-making.

Those approved can apply for the refereeing board and, if accepted, he or she starts refereeing basic games and evolves according to their development.

To join the CBF or FIFA, the referee needs an indication, in addition to a good performance on the field. Bearing in mind that he can be relegated from the series if he makes a blunder during the 90 minutes of play, being able to undergo a recycling or even be expelled from the referee panel.