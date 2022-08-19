What JLo and Ben Affleck’s 3-Day ‘Super Wedding’ Will Be Like

Ben Affleck wants to do everything to treat Jennifer Lopez like a real queen a month after they got married in Las Vegas, in the United States, and he is preparing a real lavish party for this weekend.

The “super wedding” will last three days and starts today. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for the big day,” a source told US website Page Six earlier in the week, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While the super wedding is expected to last three days, the “ceremony will be an intimate celebration for family and friends,” starting today with a rehearsal dinner, the source shared.

The wedding celebration itself will be tomorrow and the couple will end the celebrations with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday (21). The event is set to take place at the actor’s estate with a mansion in Riceboro, Georgia, TMZ reported last month.

Page Six added that Vogue magazine is expected to document the ceremony and that Jennifer Lopez is expected to wear a Ralph Lauren haute couture dress made in Italy. Last month she wore two dresses in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in “Risk Touch” (2003) Image: Disclosure

O site also announced on Wednesday (17) that the celebrity coach, author and podcaster Jay Shetty must officiate the marriage of the star couple. In his Instagram bio, he defines himself as a “purpose coach” and also says he is a former monk. Vanity Fair recalled that he was responsible for officiating the actress’ marriage lily Collins and director Charlie McDowelllast year.

They were engaged for 20 years

JLo and Ben Affleck are getting married 20 years after they got engaged, when they first met on the set of “Contact the Risk” (2003) in November 2002. They even set a wedding date for September 2003, but due to intense media coverage, postponed the ceremony and ended their relationship in January 2004.

They’ve been back together since last year, the announcement being made publicly on the singer and actress’ birthday in July. In April of this year they got engaged again and most recently got married in Las Vegas.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss on the red carpet of the film ‘The Last Duel’ at the Venice Film Festival Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Image

Last month, a source told Page Six that this weekend’s celebrations were timed for “everyone they love but couldn’t invite” to the small Las Vegas wedding, which featured both of the performers’ children from previous marriages.

Star-demand event planner Colin Cowie is expected to be in charge of the ceremony, which means the audience should see something quite lavish.

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmil, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are some of the names on the guest list, sources said.

Ben Affleck and JLo during a restricted wedding in Las Vegas (USA) in July Image: Reproduction/ On The JLo Newsletter/ Jennifer Lopez

Updates on the wedding are expected via Jennifer Lopez’s “On the JLo” newsletter. It was through him that she confirmed the Vegas ceremony. “We did it. Love is beautiful, love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. 20 years patient,” she wrote in the July newsletter, signing as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck, without Lopez.

She adopted her husband’s surname but still keeps Lopez on her official Facebook page and Instagram account.

Page Six reached out to the artists’ representatives to comment and confirm information about the three-day wedding, but there was no immediate response.