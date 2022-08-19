WhatsApp for Windows is better and faster than the web version

After announcing the launch of the function that allows you to be “invisible” in conversations, WhatsApp has just made a native application available for Windows. What draws attention is that it promises to be more optimized and faster than the Desktop or web.

The new feature can also be used even if the cell phone is not connected. Those who want to download WhatsApp for Windows should visit the application’s page on the Microsoft Store and then connect their mobile device or other device.

Why use WhatsApp for Windows?

According to the release announcement made by WhatsApp, the native application for Windows was designed to “improve the experience” for users.

That’s because, according to the platform, native apps are more reliable and faster, as they are optimized for the computer’s operating system. Regarding a Mac version, the company said it is in development and will be out soon.

How to connect mobile to WhatsApp for Windows

Users who want to connect the app to their account must follow these steps: