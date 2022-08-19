WHATSAPP: Here’s how to confirm your phone number in the app

As soon as the Whatsapp is installed on the cell phone, it will be necessary for the user to enable his phone number to use the messaging platform. With that in mind, here’s how to perform the procedure in an easy and practical way.

Before anything else, you need to know some requirements that are required for you to be able to confirm your phone number on Whatsapp. Check out what they are:

The phone number must be unlocked;

Pay attention to possible settings that can block phone calls. Disable each of them;

Be connected to a stable internet network, either via mobile data or Wi-Fi.

How to confirm phone number on WhatsApp

Now that you know the criteria, see the step-by-step guide on how to confirm your phone number on Whatsapp:

Open the application and choose your country from the list that will appear (the field for the country code will be filled in automatically); Enter your phone number in the requested field; Then tap “Next” to receive the code by SMS; After receiving the six-digit code, enter it in the field provided. If you do not receive the six-digit code by SMS, please try to send it again after the progress bar is completed. This can take about 10 minutes – don’t try to guess the code as this may temporarily prevent access to your account; If the time runs out before you receive the code, an option for phone call will appear on the screen; Just select the option “Call me” and wait for the operation to be completed; When they call you, write the code and enter it in the requested tab to confirm your phone number in Whatsapp.

extra tips

Even following the above guidelines it is possible that the operation is not a success. With that in mind, here’s what to do:

Restart your cell phone. To do this, turn it off and wait 30 seconds. After that time, turn it on again;

Download the latest version of Whatsapp ;

; Confirm that the number can receive messages and calls, use another device to send an SMS to the phone number in full international format that you entered in the messenger.

Here’s how to set the wrong time on your WhatsApp

It is common that when a contact sends you messages through Whatsapp, the time is compatible with your device. However, if the time is wrong, there is a possibility that you have not enabled the option to update the date and time or the time zone automatically.

In this situation, the user doesn’t have to worry as the problem is quite common and can be fixed just by changing the data. See how to do the procedure on your cell phone.

On iPhone (iOS):

Open the “Settings” tab; Tap “General” and then “Date and Time”; Activate the option “Automatically”; If the device has location permissions turned on, it will set the time according to the region’s time zone.

On Android:

Open the “Settings”; Tap on “General management” or “System” (depends on mobile); Then tap on “Date and time”; Enable the “Automatic date and time” option.

Remember that the time zone is different from the time. So, to edit it you will need:

Go to the “Date and time” page, disable the “Automatic date and time” option; Tap on “Select time zone”; Next, tap on “Region” to configure the country you are in; Finally, click on “Time zone” to select the “Epstate”.

Guidance

O Whatsapp recommends that the date and time be set “Automatically” or that “Supplied by network” be enabled. Through this setting, your service provider will set the correct time on your device.

However, if this does not resolve the issue and the time is still incorrect, there is likely a problem with your network.