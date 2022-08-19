WhatsApp is testing a feature to block photo screenshots

When we are going to tell a friend a gossip, the most natural thing is that we have prints of conversations and photos to show. However, WhatsApp can make this a little more complicated, since you are putting into practice the blocking of screenshots (screenshots).

The good news is that, so far, this blocking feature is thought only for single images and videos, that is, those that we can only see once within conversations and groups. It is still in development, but its “preview” appeared in the WhatsApp beta update for android version 2.22.18.16.

like the WABetaInfo released, the WhatsApp beta on Android received a new splash screen for the unique images and videos. Among the initial warnings, the app informs that it is impossible to take screenshots of the content. If there is an attempt, the capture will be automatically blocked, but whoever sent the photo will not receive any notification. Also, enabling this setting or not is up to the user.

Screenshot taken by WABetaInfo – this is a pretty ironic caption. (WaBetaInfo)Source: WABetaInfo

In early September, Mark Zuckerberg announced news for WhatsApp, all related to people’s privacy. Would they be the possibility to leave group chats without notifying, see previous participants who left groups, be able to choose who sees you online in the messaging application and precisely blocking screenshots. According to the Facebook post, the same blocking feature is in development for the iOS operating system.

The novelty will start working in a future update within the WhatsApp beta app on Android. The release date, however, has not yet been revealed.