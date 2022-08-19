WhatsApp starts showing Status on the main screen of the app

WhatsApp Status can now be viewed from the experimental app’s main screen. Temporary posts published by contacts, previously available exclusively on the “Status” tab, are displayed on the “Conversations” screen similar to what happens in Instagram Messenger.

When a contact makes a temporary post (and it’s visible to you, of course), their photo will be surrounded by a green circle. Tapping the icon will bring up the post on the screen, just like on Instagram when Stories are available to view.

Status posts appear in the Conversations tab (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

There is no difference between viewing Status from the Chats tab: you can reply directly to the post and use one of the quick reactions normally. If you don’t want to see the shortcuts, the user can mute temporary post updates.

This change in the availability of Status, although simple, has the potential to make the feature even more useful and present in the messenger — after all, the user will not have to go to the neighboring tab to check the posts of their contacts. Also, the green circle on people the user has recently chatted with sparks curiosity and hence viewing.

limited availability

According to the website WABetaInfo, responsible for the discovery of the time, the new shortcuts for Status posts appear in version 2.22.18.17 of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. However, the distribution of the function happens gradually.

As it is a novelty still under construction, it is not known when the general public will have access to it. However, as it is a seemingly simple addition, it shouldn’t take long for this to happen.

Source: WABetaInfo