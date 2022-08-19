When will WhatsApp start charging for using the app?

Meta, the company responsible for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram, announced that it will soon launch a paid version of the instant messaging application. The novelty is being called WhatsApp Premium.

Read more: Auxílio Brasil: Caixa publishes February payment schedule

O WhatsApp Premium has not yet been officially released, but some information about its operation has been released. As well as its free version, it will be available for Android and iOS devices. But there are differences. See below!

Improved version of WhatsApp

At paid version of whatsapp, the user will be able to create links with the company name in the URL, in addition to having up to 10 devices linked to the account. About values, as it has not been released, it is not yet known how much it will be necessary to spend to have the novelty on the cell phone.

Overall, the new version will be ideal for anyone using the WhatsApp Businessaimed at business owners who use messenger functions to boost sales for their business.

That is, WhatsApp Business focuses on business owners and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), who use the application to talk to customers and close sales.

Services currently available include:

Account with adaptable registration for landline numbers;

Offers the option of a commercial profile, with the implementation of links, address and other additional information;

It is compatible with up to 4 devices at the same time;

It has a custom message tool for companies.

Application for MEI

The task of managing a business is not easy, which makes acting as an MEI a real challenge. In addition to WhatsApp Business focused on sales, the owner of a small business can also streamline their activities through the MEI application.

Created by the Federal Revenue Service, its purpose is to make the day-to-day life of the microentrepreneur easier, who can take advantage of the following resources: