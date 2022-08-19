“Which is always…”; Duílio Monteiro is not intimidated and opens the game after qualifying in the Copa do Brasil

Now Corinthians turns its attention to the Brasileirão where it has an appointment scheduled against Fortaleza for next Sunday (21), at 18:00, at Arena Castelão

Last Wednesday (17), Corinthians won the Atlético-GO by 4 to 1, adding 4 to 3 in aggregate, thus earning a spot in the next phase of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the result, the match marked a gala performance by Yuri Albertowho had not yet scored for Timão, and soon made a hat trick in the match.

Duílio Monteiro Alvespresident of Corinthians, used social networks to express his views on the classification for the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup. The representative praised the work of the employees and the support of the fans. He also highlighted the importance of the victory and how important it was for give confidence the team.

“Congratulations to the team, the coaching staff and Fiel, who is ALWAYS Fiel. We won in focus and race. Let’s go upstairs. Go Corinthians!”, wrote the president through the official account in the ‘twitter‘. The classification came to be considered historic for the club of São Jorge Parkthat’s because the team lost 2-0 in the first leg.

The next appointment of Corinthians it is in front of Strength, scheduled for next Sunday (21), at 18:00, at Arena Castelão, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship. Currently, the Helm occupies the third place in the competition with 39 points, nine less than the leader.