cuphead fans are eagerly waiting for one of the game’s most popular bosses to make an appearance in Netflix’s animated musical comedy series Cuphead Show and now she finally got it! Yes, Cala Maria appears in a few episodes of the show’s second season, most notably in the third episode titled “High Seas Adventure” which also features Captain Brineybeard.

For those who haven’t played the game, you’ll likely know her best as the warm sea monster who’s like a cross between a mermaid and Medusa. Her name, Cala Maria, is a riff of “lula”, or breaded/fried squid.

Voice actress Denise Hatton brought Cala Maria to life in the games, but a different actress plays her in the Netflix comedy and you might even have recognized her voice if you’re a fan of the FX series. What do we do in the shadows.

Who voices Cala Maria in the second season of The Cuphead Show?

Yes, Natasia Demetriou, who plays Nadja in What do we do in the shadowsalso dubs Cala Maria in Cuphead Show season 2! She is perfectly cast in the role.

While Natasia is best known for her work on the horror comedy series FX, the English actress is also a comedian and screenwriter. Earlier this year, she worked on the BBC Sketch show Ellie and Natasia alongside his comedy partner Ellie White.

Natasia also appeared in the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Sagastarring alongside Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell and Dan Stevens and his brother is Jamie Demetriou, who is best known for playing Bus Rodent in Fleabag.

What do we do in the shadows is currently airing its fourth season, but has already been renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

What did you think of Natasia Demetriou’s vocal performance as Cala Maria? The Cuphead Show Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.