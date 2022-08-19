Why Casemiro decided to switch from Real Madrid to Manchester United

Seeking a new challenge, playing in the Premier League and anticipating a market movement with a high yield, in addition to a millionaire contract. Casemiro decided to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United for these and other reasons.

The Brazilian’s willingness to go out publicly expressed by coach Carlo Ancelotti was fundamental behind the scenes. Almost a year ago, in August 2021, Real Madrid renewed Casemiro’s contract until 2025.

There was, therefore, no desire on the part of the Spanish club to trade their idol. That’s why polls in other transfer windows never evolved.

PSG, for example, tried to get closer on other occasions and again now, but the relationship between the Spanish and French clubs is bad, also because of the recent soap opera Mbappé.

This time, however, in the face of interest from Manchester United, Casemiro signaled to Real Madrid his desire to leave. Five-time champion of the Champions League and three times of La Liga, the Brazilian felt that trying to repeat these titles would be “more of the same”.

Discarded rival Barcelona, ​​Casemiro sees Manchester United as one of the few clubs in the world of similar grandeur to Real to make this exchange, despite the bad moment of the red devils.

Leaving after nine years with another successful, titular and high season gives Casemiro a different path from fellow idol Marcelo, the biggest winner in Merengue history and whose passage ended with his contract.

Precisely because of this history built at the club, Real Madrid respected Casemiro’s wishes, but at the same time looked for the best deal financially.

According to the British press, 60 million pounds (R$ 366.9 million) will be paid in fixed terms plus 10 million pounds (R$ 61.1 million) in bonuses for targets, which could total the package of 70 million pounds ( BRL 428 million).

From the point of view of the Brazilian team and a place in the World Cup in Qatar, the transfer should not have great consequences for Casemiro.

For the first time since the start of his career, he will arrive at a new club with star status and a big signing. In 2013, Casemiro was loaned by São Paulo to Real Madrid, started in the B team and then was transferred to Porto to then return and start a successful era that ended now in 2022. The Modric, Kroos and Casemiro shorts triangle will not have another one of its pillars.

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Twitter

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Instagram

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on TikTok

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Kwai

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Facebook