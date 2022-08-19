why will you get sick of pink in the summer

This is the online version of the (19/8) edition of the Universa newsletter, which starts from the Barbiecore style to understand how the cycle of fashion trends works. Want to receive the next issue next week in your email? Click here and register. UOL subscribers can still have ten exclusive newsletters every week.

This week, a mega-event took over the Fundação Bienal, in São Paulo, the same place where São Paulo Fashion Week usually takes place: the Arezzo&Co group brought together its 13 brands (not only for shoes, but also for clothing, such as Carol Bassi, Baw Clothing , Troc and Vans), a handful of A-team celebrities such as Bruna Marquezine, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Fernanda Lima and Isabelli Fontana to present their new collections and celebrate Arezzo’s 50th anniversary. If there’s a way to summarize what happened there, it’s more or less this: trendy news surrounded by pink on all sides.

Bruna Marquezine, poster girl for the Brizza brand Image: Publicity/Fotosite Agency

Bruna wore a total pink look – short dress clinging to the body, platform heel flip flop. Marina wore a two-tone, bubblegum pink and black blazer. In the fashion shows, the color appeared in complete outfits or in accessories: flip-flops, sandals, bags. But among the public, made up of retail resellers, influencers and people interested in fashion, there was no shortage of women adept at such a total look.

Did everyone wake up thinking the same thing? Yes, dear reader. But not because pink is exactly synonymous with good taste (doesn’t mean it isn’t). But because it became a trend. Some trends, like the style athleisure, have a more lasting footprint, come to stay – the post-covid made people think more about comfortable clothes, which are for sport but also have style. And there are other trends that stick like bubblegum. In this case, bubblegum pink.

It’s Barbie’s fault. And from TikTok. Or the film, which the all-feminist director Greta Gerwig directed, and which will only be released in July of next year, according to the specialized website Imdb. Behind-the-scenes footage let Australian actress Margot Robbie slip out all gorgeous, all dressed up in pink. It went viral on the nets. Mainly on TikTok which, in our times, often takes the place of fashion houses, fashion shows and magazine covers that still exist as a fashion launcher. This one was called Barbiecore.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s movie about the doll universe, which will be released in 2023 Image: Disclosure

It’s not just about monochromatic looks. Bright colors, micro dresses, giant platforms, glitter – the entire wardrobe your doll wore will be in store windows, full-size. There’s also a nostalgia for the 80’s and 90’s. And a reinterpretation of Barbie’s influence on our lives – for me, the aftermath of my favorite doll was the imposition of an unattainable standard of perfection. Now, they try to clean up the girl’s problem by saying that she was the first to put the woman everywhere. In 1965, she was already an astronaut, before Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon.

Actress Anne Hathaway in Rome for the Valentino show Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Returning to the original subject: this viral hype for pink means that the trend has already reached its third Internship. (O first that’s when it arises, isolated; O second, when celebrities and influencers and stylists adopt it). Now we’re at the peak of that cycle – when all fashion brands have items that reinforce that color. It goes for texture, finish, modeling…

And what comes next? The fourth stage, of decline. For generation Z, it’s when they stop wearing clothes or doing something because it ‘became a fad’. And finally, in fifth stage, that trend becomes obsolete. The more it has been used, repeated, appreciated, the greater the chance that it will be forgotten, hidden. Who still takes their long pleated skirt or bomber jacket out of the closet, fevers in 2016, without that feeling of wearing a dated look? Or creeper shoes, mandatory in 2013, if they’ve survived overuse?

Total pink in the Brizza, Carol Bassi and Schutz shows, summer 2023 Image: Fotosite Agency

This pink overdose should probably speed up the 5 stage fashion cycle. Which won’t stop you from being terribly attracted to that sandal you’ll see in the window today, even if that’s not your favorite color. Yet. And, as in fashion, everything is cyclical, maybe you can reuse it in a few years, as if it were a great novelty.

