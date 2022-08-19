‘Wicked’: Amanda Seyfried reveals she LOST her role to Ariana Grande in the adaptation

The first part of the film adaptation of ‘Wicked‘ premieres in December 2024 and will bring Ariana Grande (‘Don’t Look Up’) as Glinda, the future Good Witch of the South.

But before the actress and singer was cast, Amanda Seyfried (‘The Dropout’) also auditioned for the role in the prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz‘.

The information was revealed by the star himself in an interview with IndieWire.

“I have dreams where I’m still auditioning for ‘Wicked‘. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [em ‘The Dropout‘], I auditioned to play Glinda in the film version. I wanted this role so badly… I had to shoot one last scene for ‘The Dropout‘ on a Tuesday, so I dedicated my Sunday to that test. I literally turned around while playing the hardest role of my life.”

She continued:

“But I think that experience also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, you know? What I really wanted to prove. Since ‘The miserable‘ I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to get over myself. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally ready.”

Enjoy watching:

Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguirethe narrative recreates the fantastic world of Oz and tells the unlikely friendship of Elphaba, a green-skinned witch who would become known as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (formerly known as Galinda), the future Good Witch of the South (in original novel).

In 2003, the book was adapted for the stage. The musical was received with extreme acclaim from critics and the public, in addition to having brought Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the lead roles and guaranteed Menzel the Tony Award for Best actress. In 2016, the play arrived in Brazil and won the hearts of the public.

The cast also has Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West.

Marc Platt and David Stone will serve as producers.

Winnie Holzmanauthor of the theatrical reinterpretation, still remains tied to the project.

In an official statement, the director Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) explained why the adaptation will be divided into TWO parts.

“As we developed the adaptation, it became clear that it would be impossible to tell the story of ‘Wicked‘ in just one movie. As we tried to cut out characters and songs, those decisions started to compromise the source material that had enthralled us for so many years. So, we decided to make TWO movies! With more space, we can tell the story of ‘Wicked‘ as it should be told, with even more depth and surprises in the journey of these beloved characters.”

The director also promised that the films will present a “fantastic, animated universe full of dynamic characters” that will appeal to both fans of the musical and viewers unfamiliar with the source material.

Don’t forget to watch: