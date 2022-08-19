Will you have a soda? How Google is teaching assistant robots to serve us – 08/18/2022

“I want a soda!”. Such a simple request for us humans, but one that an artificial intelligence might not understand. Therefore, Google is developing robots capable of meeting our demands, through an algorithm so that it understands our natural language and reasons on its own.

The search giant is working with researchers and engineers from Google Research and Everyday Robots (another Alphabet company, Google’s parent group) to unite advanced machine learning models with the physical structures of auxiliary robots.

In the case of a modest request for a soft drink, a robot needs to solve several questions before executing the task, for example: “where are the soft drinks?”, “can I open the fridge?, “can I reach it?”. algorithm, the company is teaching it to better understand human language and learn how to perform our everyday tasks.

Watch the project’s introductory video, which shows friendly-looking robots being trained — hits and misses, like a growing child — for tasks like: finding a detergent, picking up a banana, picking up paper towels and bringing in a sponge.

human complexity

Human interactions are somewhat complex. Bringing this natural language switch to a machine is Google’s new challenge. The project wants to help people communicate better with robots, whether by voice or text.

The future proposal would be to offer robotic aids that are useful for people’s daily lives, learning from time, environments and “lived” experiences. All this powered by an artificial intelligence system.

In addition to simple tasks, they could solve math problems, answer questions in different languages, explain jokes, pick up a can of soda, a packet of chips, or even help clean up a spilled drink on the floor.

remember the Rosiedomestic helper Jetsons?

Google robot moves to researcher Fei Xia to deliver a bag of potato chips Image: Nathan Frandino/Reuters

The result could be something competitive — and even more advanced — than the smart home monitoring robot, the Amazon Astro. Google claims that this entire effort is “the first implementation that uses a large-scale language model to design a real robot.”

chain thinking

To understand how this system “thinks” and makes decisions on its own, it is worth knowing the step by step of the so-called “chain thinking”. It is a sequence of solutions executed in a personalized way. First, the person forwards a task to the machine.

Then the algorithm interprets each situation using its own reasoning. Finally, the robot takes physical action, looking for the necessary tools to execute the order.

In a routine example, if a person gives the command: “I just finished working out. Can you bring me a drink and a snack to recover?”, the artificial intelligence analyzes the sentence and understands what he wants (a drink and a snack ). And, in practice, the machine takes a bottle of water and an apple.

To make the decisions, the robot’s PaLM-SayCan algorithm is highly interpretable. The system examines and learns from the details of the actions it takes. The language model scores whether each step is useful to complete the task on the spot; these scores are combined, with the highest being chosen at the end of the day.

In other words, picking up an apple makes more sense for the standards of that person and that environment than finding a cereal bar, for example.

Should we be concerned?

For those concerned about the machine revolution, Google clarifies that there are several layers of security in the helper robot. They include hardware analysis (physical components), as well as emergency stop and motion controls that need contact with other objects or people.

According to a Google survey, an improvement of 14% was observed in relation to other robotics models, when planning and approaching a task through the new PaLM system. A 13% improvement in the success rate when performing tasks is also reported.

The project is still being improved by the company’s professionals and there is still no deadline for sale in the international market.