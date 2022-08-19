Would Jesse Eisenberg Return to the DC Extended Universe? Actor responds · Rolling Stone

JesseEisenbergknown for Master trick (2013) and The social network (2011), commented on the possibility of returning to the role of the villainous businessman Lex Luthor. The actor made his first appearance in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), in addition to the post-credits scene in Justice League(2017).

During the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival, where he was to promote the film that marks his directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World (2022), Eisenberg told the deadline that he would be “shocked” if he were called back to play Lex Luthor at the movies.

It would be a pleasant shock. Look, I’m not a comic book fan. For me, I wasn’t playing a role that I had imagined since childhood. For me, it was a chance to play this great character that this great writer wrote, and I loved doing that.

Eisenberg goes on to say that he has no shame or regret about taking the role, even though superhero movies aren’t his preference. Still in the conversation, the actor took the opportunity to talk about the process of building the character.

the screenwriter Chris Terrio is very serious and a very emotional person. He thought a lot about my character, and I thought a lot about my character too. Debating the character, his origin, and backstory in relation to his father.

More about Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice promotes the first clash between the dark Knight (goodaffleck) and Steel man (Henry Cavill) also presented the first Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) of cinemas. The film grossed $873 million at the worldwide box office.

the role of Eisenberg as Lex Luthor received criticism for distancing himself from the traditional crime boss of the comics. In Batman v Supermanthe villain is more eccentric and energetic, different from the calmer and more centered character seen in the comics of the DC Comics.