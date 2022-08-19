‘You want a new challenge and we understand that’

During a press conference this Friday (19), Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid

Casemiro wants to leave the Real Madrid. This Friday (19), Carlo Ancelotticoach of the Spanish club, confirmed that the Brazilian midfielder wants to leave the Santiago Bernabéu in search of new career challenges.

“I spoke to him this morning about it. He wants a new challenge, a new opportunity. The club and I understand that, because Casemiro… For what he did at the club, for the person he is, we have to respect the desire he has”, he began by saying.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“There are negotiations at the moment (with the Manchester United), nothing is official. He remains a Real Madrid player, but of course you want to leave. And if he leaves, we’ll find a deal and we’ll have the resources to replace him.”

“I just listened, because it’s like I said before. Casemiro, in all the time he spent here this year, that I talked to him… I have a lot of confidence in him. He helped us a lot. So, listening to his will, his desire, I think there’s no going back. That’s it. I’m aware of that.”

“Everyone knows, if this negotiation is good for him, we will seek an agreement. We have to wish him the best and look at what we have at the moment. It’s difficult to talk now, because I don’t know what will happen in the next few hours. no. If he doesn’t, of course the thanks to him are huge, because he did and is doing very well.”

The Italian coach was also firm in stating that the Spanish club’s plans will not change regardless of whether Casemiro stays or leaves the Spanish capital.

“Real Madrid’s plans do not change. The plans are to fight and compete on all fronts. I’m sure that doesn’t change with or without Casemiro“, shot.

In just over nine seasons defending Real Madrid, Casemiro entered the field 336 times, scored 31 goals and won 18 titles with the shirt of the Spanish giant.