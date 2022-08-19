Yuri Alberto tells how Duilio “predicted” hat-trick for Corinthians and asked for music

On Wednesday, Yuri Alberto was disenchanted and scored three essential goals for the Corinthians beat the Atlético-GOper 4 to 1and advance to the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup. This Thursday, the striker detailed the conversation with Duilio Monteiro Alves before the match and how the president asked for the song after the final whistle due to the hat-trick.



“On Tuesday, training ended and I was heading into the CT for dinner. Then he [Duilio] he said: ‘I’ll choose a song for you, because you’re going to score three goals’. I said ‘okay, then’. Yesterday, going up to the warm-up, I bumped into him and said ‘what’s up, president, have you chosen the song?’ He said ‘calm down’”, began the player to TV Globo.

“I warmed up and when I got back to the locker room I was changing and he arrived with a little piece of paper with the name of the song on it. I read it quickly, but I didn’t keep it, because I had never heard it. I kept it inside the shin pad and, when the interview was over, I remembered and took the paper off the shin. It was all wet, it took almost a minute to untangle. But I managed to read it, I scored the goal I promised him and I chose the song”, he added.

Yuri also explained that the absence of eight matches without scoring usually causes discomfort in a striker. He mentioned the support of his teammates during this moment and highlighted the importance of the rout at Neo Química Arena after a difficult period, with elimination in Liberators cup and defeat to rival palm trees at home.

“Of course it causes great anxiety in the striker, who is used to scoring every one, two games. I want to thank my family for their support and also the team, which has given me confidence daily in training. There was no better day for these goals and yesterday, thank God, we came out with the classification and I managed to score another hat-trick”, commented the 21-year-old.

“We went through a very turbulent week. We came from elimination in Libertadores, at the weekend we lost the game [contra o Palmeiras]. But we kept working hard, we knew it would be a very important match for us. It was a special game, which will stay in my memory forever,” he concluded.

third place of the Brazilian championshipCorinthians returns to the pitch on Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), when it visits the Strength. The match, which will be played at Arena Castelão, is valid for the 23rd round of the national tournament.

