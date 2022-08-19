Zé Ricardo says that, for Vasco, he asked the Japanese club to wait until 2023: “Most difficult decision” | international football

The day-to-day “Zé” became “Mister”, and, on paper, Zé Ricardo became Zé Ricaldo. In two months, the life of the Brazilian coach changed intensely after the acceptance of an invitation from Japanese football . When he had his best moment with Vasco in the 2022 season, Zé Ricardo received a proposal from Shimizu S-Pulse, the J-League’s first division team, and was shaken, having to make what he calls “the most difficult decision of his career”. .

On the one hand, there was the project with one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, in which he was responsible for assembling the squad from scratch and had the mission of taking the team back to the first division. On the other hand, the opportunity to go back to work abroad, to live in Japan with the family and to find greater stability — a scenario that would probably not exist in view of the arrival of the SAF in Vasco.

I even asked the club here to wait until next year, but as they had already changed the coach, they said they couldn’t wait, that they would have to decide quickly. Within a week I made the decision.” — Zé Ricardo, Shimizu S-Pulse coach

— There was the game against Grêmio, and soon after there was the official proposal, they sent me the contract. And unfortunately overnight I had to make the decision to come here — said Zé Ricardo in an interview with gringolândiainternational football podcast from ge (listen above).

The invitation from Japan arrived for Zé Ricardo a week before the duel against Grêmio, on June 2nd. The coach then took the topic to a conversation with the club’s president, Jorge Salgado, about future plans. Zé says that Salgado indicated that, if it was up to him to decide whether the coach should stay, even after the arrival of the SAF, everything would be resolved. On good terms with the President, Zé understood that the scenario for the following months would be one of uncertainty.

The sensation also stemmed from the fact that 777 representatives did not call Zé Ricardo for a formal conversation about his stay at the club when the SAF process was consolidated — which just happened this month.

“Actually, some representatives of the 777 were in the CT to see the structure. We talked a little, but a lot en passantwe did not have any conversations with a view to the future. This subject was not brought up by them, and obviously I remained in my position, as the SAF was not consolidated, and I understood that I should not bring this subject up, that it should come from them. But I was very happy working at the club,” she recalls.

Zé Ricardo is now the coach of Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan

Zé Ricardo reiterates that the fact that he started thinking about Vasco’s project at the end of last year, when he was invited by the president of the club, shook him and made him create an even stronger bond with Vasco. There were 22 players signed, all, in the coach’s opinion, committed to the cause of taking the club back to the first division.

— I confess that it was one of the most difficult professional decisions of my life, having to leave. Even because I felt very responsible for everything that was happening with Vasco, until for the first time I had assembled the squad from scratch, the difficulty we had in Carioca, then the recovery. We were starting to grow in the competition, we had a path to follow, which is being followed by the people who are there. But I had to make the decision, and now I’m hoping that everything works out there and here too.

Technician left Vasco's command in June

Zé Ricardo’s plans in Japan

Zé Ricardo is living his second experience as a coach outside Brazil. After a difficult start with Shimizu, he is now starting to reap some rewards, with the best streak since arriving in Japanese football, with two wins and a draw. His team is 12th in the J-League, and he knows that the objective of the season is to escape relegation.

However, in addition to the aspect on the field, of trying to put into practice a job in another football, Zé Ricardo is excited about the experience of living in a new country. After two months in Japan, he is still furnishing the house where he will live, and for the time being he is staying in a hotel. Time zone is no longer an issue, but language, of course, is still an obstacle.

“We’re going to mime.” One particular thing about Japanese people is that they want to help a lot. In the market, on the street, in transport, if he notices that you have a question, he will stop what he is doing to take you. On the field, we have the translator, who is our right hand and ends up saving us. In the game it is important, the information needs to be fast, he has to be on our side. But we believe that with time these difficulties will also decrease.

Zé says he already had plans to work outside Brazil

Zé says that he has already had the experience of ordering a dish thinking it was chicken and receiving another one with pork — which doesn’t stop him from venturing into Japanese cuisine. However, he is already waiting for the day when he will be living in his house so he can make a farofa, with ingredients he has already left aside, and maybe a bean, coming from a Brazilian market in the neighboring city, Hamamatsu.

— In fact, I stipulated it for me and my family, after four years as a professional in Brazil, to have an experience abroad. I would really like to work abroad, because I understand that it added a lot to my professional career and to my family, which has always participated in my decisions and was always convinced that it would be an opportunity for us, my wife and my son, to be able to live another culture, learn another language,” he says.

The Brazilian is living in Shizuoka, the city where Mount Fuji is located, a famous tourist spot in Japan, which Zé has not yet had time to visit, although he is already making plans to do so.

Among his goals is also to help make the J-League a good market for Brazilian coaches, as in the past: Emerson Leão, for example, was once Shimizu’s coach. Zé’s next duel will even be against Kashiwa Reysol, led by Nelsinho Baptista, one of the most famous Brazilian coaches in Japanese football.

While his wife and son do not move permanently to Japan, which is planned for 2023, Zé is living with five Brazilian athletes in his squad and receiving the affection of Japanese fans, who have difficulty speaking and writing the “R”. from Ricardo. That’s why his name for many becomes Zé Ricaldo.