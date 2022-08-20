10 million pounds! Premier League club tries to sign Flamengo promise

Admin 3 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Marketplace

The English team had proposed £5m, but Rubro-Negro asked for twice as much and talks are under way

Geovanne Peçanha

Per Geovanne Peçanha

West Ham negotiates with Flamengo to sign Lázaro (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)
West Ham negotiates with Flamengo to sign Lázaro (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)
Geovanne Peçanha

Play on Flamengo has proved to be a great showcase for young players. O red-blackin recent years, has become notable not only for forming big names, but also for the strength acquired in the European market.

Names like Lucas Paquetá, Reinier and Vinicius Júnior exemplify this situation well. This Saturday, the 20th, two jewels of the Flamengo received a proposal to leave Brazilian football for Europe and can move the ball market.

The first is the left-back Ramonloaned to RB Bragantino. According to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, the Bragafrom Portugal, sent a loan proposal for the athlete with an option to buy and encouraged the player.

JEWELRY IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

Now, according to the portal “ge.globo”, it was midfielder’s turn Lazarus have its name speculated on the market. According to the publication, the West Hamfrom England, sent a proposal to the Flamengo to sign the young player.

O West Ham made an initial offer of 5 million pounds, the Rio de Janeiro club asked for double the amount. Still without a resolution, talks are ongoing and it may be that Lazarus go to Premier League. The 20-year-old midfielder has played 58 games for the club and scored eight goals.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Inter lineup: Mano adjusts details and defines team to face Avaí | International

Inter settles details for the confrontation against Avaí on Monday. This Saturday morning, Mano Menezes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved