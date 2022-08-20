16 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (19)

To complement your weekend, the Canaltech brings today (19) another list of temporarily free applications found on the Play Store. Check out the deals of the day!

The search returned 16 apps, games and icon packs at 100% off on the Google store. For those who are a fan of RPG, action and puzzle games, today was a full plate.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

apps

Games

Neon Valley [AMOLED] (R$ 0.99) – Casual

Scalak (R$ 1.89) – Puzzle

Dungeon Princess 2: Offline Dungeon RPG ($36.99) – RPG

Dungeon Princess: Offline Dungeon RPG ($36.99) – RPG

Stickman Legends: Fighting Game ($2.49) – Action

Stickman Warriors Dragon Super ($2.09) – Action

Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie ($0.99) – Action

Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon ($4.99) – RPG

League of Stickman – Best Action Game (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action

Epic Heroes War – Premium (R$ 1.39) – Action

Mystic Guardian PV: Action RPG (R$18.99) – RPG

Pixel Blade M VIP (R$9.99) – RPG

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($1.29) – Action

DungeonCorp. VIP (Idle RPG) (R$4.99) – RPG

icon packs