16 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (19)

To complement your weekend, the Canaltech brings today (19) another list of temporarily free applications found on the Play Store. Check out the deals of the day!
The search returned 16 apps, games and icon packs at 100% off on the Google store. For those who are a fan of RPG, action and puzzle games, today was a full plate.
Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
apps
Games
-
Neon Valley [AMOLED] (R$ 0.99) – Casual
-
Scalak (R$ 1.89) – Puzzle
-
Dungeon Princess 2: Offline Dungeon RPG ($36.99) – RPG
-
Dungeon Princess: Offline Dungeon RPG ($36.99) – RPG
-
Stickman Legends: Fighting Game ($2.49) – Action
-
Stickman Warriors Dragon Super ($2.09) – Action
-
Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie ($0.99) – Action
-
Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon ($4.99) – RPG
-
League of Stickman – Best Action Game (Dreamsky) ($0.99) – Action
-
Epic Heroes War – Premium (R$ 1.39) – Action
-
Mystic Guardian PV: Action RPG (R$18.99) – RPG
-
Pixel Blade M VIP (R$9.99) – RPG
-
Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ($1.29) – Action
-
DungeonCorp. VIP (Idle RPG) (R$4.99) – RPG
icon packs
Did you like this article?
Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.