7 erotic Netflix series and movies to watch after 365 Final Days

Now available on Netflix, 365 Final Days ends the controversial story of Laura and Massimo. Even detonated by specialized critics, the franchise was essential for Netflix to perceive the public’s interest in erotic productions. Those who have already checked out the new feature want to know: what to watch next on the platform?

“Nacho’s lack of trust and sabotage attempts leave Laura and Massimo’s relationship hanging by a thread,” states the official synopsis for 365 Final Days on Netflix.

Based on the book by Blanka Lipinska, the film stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone as the protagonists Laura and Massimo. Simone Susinna also returns as Nacho, a mobster beyond seductive.

We’ve listed below 7 erotic series and movies that 365 Final Days fans need to watch on Netflix; check out.

sex/life

If you liked the sex scenes of the 365 Days franchise, you have everything to enjoy the Sex/Life series. According to the public and the critics, the series is “the hottest production on Netflix”. That is: you can expect explicit sequences, frontal nudity and shocking moments.

The series follows the story of Billie, a married woman and mother of two who can’t stop thinking about her torrid past with her ex. The protagonist spends much of season 1 living erotic fantasies with her ex-boyfriend Brad. Sarah Shahi (The L Word) and Adam Demos (Perfect Match) lead the cast.

Glamor Girls

In the style of Verdades Secretas, the film Glamor Girls is set in the world of luxury prostitution. Produced in Nigeria, the feature is a remake of a film of the same name, released in the 90s. In its original debut, the thriller remained for weeks in the Netflix Top 10.

The plot of Glamor Girls presents the world of luxury escorts, which attracts a group of women with the promise of a lot of glamor and money. However, the protagonists’ lives are turned upside down when a mysterious murder threatens to put everything to lose.

Burning fire

A newcomer to Netflix’s Brazilian catalogue, Fogo Ardente has drawn the attention of the Brazilian public. After all, the Mexican telenovela is starred by several buff heartthrobs – who every now and then appear half-naked in breathtaking erotic sequences.

The series is already described as “a cross between Chicago Fire and Magic Mike”. Burning Fire focuses on the story of Poncho, a young man who joins the fire department with the aim of finding more clues about his brother’s death – but ends up finding love, a family and even a serial killer.

50 shades of gray

Like 365 DNI, the 50 Shades of Gray franchise was essential to demonstrate the public’s interest in erotic stories. Set in the world of sadomasochism, the saga of Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray has three films – but only the first is available on Netflix.

Starring Dakota Johnson (Persuasion) and Jamie Dornan (Belfast), 50 Shades of Gray tells the story of a wealthy businessman and a naive college student who embark on a torrid erotic relationship. The protagonists’ sexual relationship eventually culminates in a great romance.

dark desire

The erotic thriller Dark Desire has 2 seasons on Netflix. For adults, the series stands out for its impressive sex scenes. Furthermore, the production does not “hold” on eroticism. In fact, it has a creative, surprising and mysterious story.

With Maite Perroni (RBD’s Lupita) as the protagonist, Desire Sombrio focuses on the story of Alma Solares, a university professor who lives a crazy weekend with a much younger lover. However, upon returning to the wedding, the protagonist realizes that her escape could have dire consequences.

MILF

Success on Netflix, MILF proves that eroticism is ageless. Directed by Axelle Laffont, the French feature stars Virginie Ledoyen (The Beach) and Marie-Josée Croze (Tell Nobody). In addition to having exciting erotic scenes, the film also stands out for its comic tone.

In MILF (pornographic acronym that can be translated as ‘mother I’d like to have sex with’), three friends in their 40s face heartache, and live hot affairs with younger men during a vacation season in southern France.

Love & Anarchy

Acclaimed by audiences and critics, Love and Anarchy reaches the impressive mark of 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Lisa Langseth, this intimate Swedish production has 2 seasons on Netflix. Ida Engvoll (White Trash) and Björn Mosten are the protagonists.

In Love and Anarchy, the protagonist Sofie, a married consultant, starts a controversial (and fun) game of seduction with Max, a young and charming computer technician. The experience makes the characters defy the rules of society and reevaluate the path of their own lives.

The 365 Days franchise (along with the productions mentioned above) is available on Netflix.