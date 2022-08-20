8 Marvel Characters Who Were Completely Forgotten By The MCU – Movie News

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced many iconic characters, but many have also been forgotten.

With several films and series since the release of Iron Man (2008), the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced many unforgettable characters over the years, such as Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), but some of them have ended were left out of the franchise and simply fell by the wayside – even if played by well-known actors.

That’s why we’ve separated 9 Marvel characters that were completely forgotten by the MCU.

Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell)





In Iron Man 2, Justin Hammer played Tony Stark’s abysmal reflection. Every decision the superhero had to make as the head of a weapons company was negatively skewed by Sam Rockwell, who with his Hammer Industries formed a strong rivalry with Stark Industries. However, after a brief appearance in the short All Hail the King, the character disappeared from the MCU altogether.

Aaron Davis (Donald Glover)





Donald Glover was another recognized actor who had a character simply forgotten about in the MCU. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, he appears as Aaron Davis, who in the comics is a very important character, when it comes to Miles Morales’ uncle who turns into the villain Thief. Unfortunately, that development didn’t happen and he was never seen again in the Marvel Studios franchise.

Mac Gargan (Michael Mando)





Speaking of Spider-Man: Homecoming, another character that could have turned into an MCU villain eventually was Mac Gargan, played by Michael Mando. For a moment, everything indicated that Mando would go down as Scorpion in an upcoming Spidey movie, but to this day he hasn’t appeared again and ended up being forgotten by all fans (and Marvel Studios, of course).

Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh)





One of the post-credits scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 revealed one of the coolest lineups in the MCU: Michelle Yeoh as space warrior Aleta Ogord. Ultimately, the franchise never brought the character back and Yeoh was cast in a new role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Betty Ross (Liv Tyler)





Betty Ross, played by Liv Tyler, was introduced in The Incredible Hulk and has never set foot in the MCU since. One of the obvious reasons may have been the change of the Hulk character in the franchise, with the replacement of Edward Norton with Mark Ruffalo. But if even Tim Roth returned as the villainous Abomination in Shang-Chi and is going to be in She-Hulk, there could be room for Liv Tyler in the MCU again.

Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen)





Ava Starr wreaked havoc as the villainous Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp. By the end of the movie, she’s found her balance as a sort of Ant-Man version of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), aka the Winter Soldier. A moment that came to nothing. There is still hope: according to rumors, Hannah John-Kamen could appear again in the Thunderbolts movie. Will she be the redemption of the list?

Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins)





In Iron Man 3, Tony Stark meets the boy Harley Keener, who is also present at his funeral in Avengers: Endgame, both times played by Ty Simpkins. Also, he wasn’t relevant to the MCU, although he could have been ideally positioned as a successor to Iron Man.

Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg)





We might have seen quite a bit of Phil Colson considering that the SHIELD agent played by Clark Gregg was given an entire series seven seasons after his supposed death in the first Avengers movie. Either way, the MCU never took an interest in him again and banished him to the corner in Agents of SHIELD. His colleague Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) did much better than him, and will return in the series Secret Invasion.