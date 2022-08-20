8 Times Comic Book Characters Were Redesigned To Look Like Their Actors

Is Nick Fury one of those cases, yes or no?
Visuals in comics are a sensitive topic. If they change too much it’s a problem, but keeping the original isn’t always good. Furthermore, in an age of adaptations such as those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it’s the DC Expanded Universeeverything can change in a matter of seconds.
And that’s what today’s list is about: changes that are here to stay. we separate eight times comic book characters have been redesigned to look like their actors! Don’t forget to comment on what other character would you like to have an “upgrade”?
Stellar
Perhaps the first item on this list looks like a little cheat, but the truth is that the princess Koriand’ra Stellar, has had all sorts of visuals. From the mother of a goth teenager to a skinny girl, from a sexualized character to the opportunity to bring a little more diversity to the world of comics.
In Nightwing #95for example, the artist Bruno Redondo allowed to bring a version of the heroine similar to the series Titans. In it, Starfire is played by Anna Diopwho came under heavy criticism from a portion of fans when she was cast in the role.
Even though Starfire’s insertion in DC has been with the aesthetics of a black woman, over the years the character has gone through other types of beauty. In this new phase, the character seems to be returning to the original look, gaining afrodescent traits. And, it’s impossible not to relate the change to Diop.
Shuri
Shuri may have become the technology expert wakanda in recent years, but it wasn’t always that way. From a power-hungry sister to a character bathed in mysticism, the latest comics featuring the character have taken a new turn.
And this direction brings it closer to the look of Letitia Wright at the movies. Not only in terms of clothes and accessories, the character started to inherit several characteristics of the actress, from the braids to some facial features.
harlequin
THE Clown of Crime It’s one of the funniest cases on this list. harlequin went through different looks. From tight red and black bodysuits to questionable variations, nurse outfits and more.
In 2015, the character seemed to have decided on her look. With her usually white skin, black and red hair, shorts and a corset, it looked like this would be the character’s definitive identity. But in 2016, Margot Robbie hit theaters with its version of Harley Quinn.
Several aspects of the character’s movie adaptation were added to the comics, such as blonde hair with colored ends and the red jacket. These days, it’s impossible not to see a Harley Quinn comic cover — or a promotional image for the animated series — and not remember Margot.
blade
Black glasses, leather clothes, these aspects seem to have been molded with the vampire hunter. blade, but the story is not quite like that. Blade, like other characters, followed the fashion of the time. He started his life with thick hair, then went from flamboyant styles to getting close to his current look.
But in 1998, Wesley Snipes arrived in theaters as the character and changed everything, with all the aesthetics of the character exudes the actor. From bone structure to how glasses fit your face. Between appearance and aesthetics, it’s possible to say that Blade shaped himself in the image of Wesley Snipes and not the other way around.
Mercenary
the villain of demolisher, Mercenary, is another case apart from this list. This is because the character left his black and white uniform aside, but still uses it on some occasions, being understood as his “standard look”.
However, in 2003the character would be played by Colin Farrell at the movies. The film may not have done well with the public or specialized critics, but it brought a new look to the villain. In 2010the aesthetics “adult” and full of leather from the movie would be rescued by Jason Aaron and Steve Dillon.
In Punisher MaxBullseye gains his curious target mark on his forehead, becoming the comic book version of the movie character.
batwoman
Ryan Wilder may have had a short life in the series world, but the character played by Javicia Leslie got a comic book version. In Batgirl #50we know the “black version” gives batwoman.
This may not be the “update” of a comic book look due to an adaptation — since Kate Kane continues to play her role as Batwoman—but it’s still an addition occasioned by the show.
Plus, Ryan promises to be a steady addition, as he’s crossed paths with batgirls in Batman: Urban Legends #5 (Batman: Urban Legends in free translation) and appeared in some promotional materials from A.D.
Valkyrie
The Asgardian universe in comics has always been “white” and “formal”, both in the movies and in the comics. the movie of Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok, changed the situation of the hero. And, among these changes, there was the look of Valkyrie.
It is known that, at one point, there were several Valkyries, but, in the comics, only one had a prominent place. And, in this case, the character had nothing to do with her theatrical version played by Tessa Thompson.
Subsequently, the Marvel decided to include the version of Tessa in the comics, placing her alongside characters such as blink, iron boy, Wolvie and Khan.
the defenders
even if the marvel studios and Kevin Feige not admit it, the Marvel series produced by Netflix were important in boosting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this invariably includes the formation of defenders and part of your look.
Before 2015year of launch of the series of Jessica Jonesboth the private detective and the Luke Cage had already consolidated a look similar to the one presented in the series. However, if jeans and leather for Jessica and yellow blouse for Luke were optional, after 2015 they became mandatory.
In 2017with the launch of the series the defendersthe Netflix lineup has invaded comics. Iron fist and demolisher no longer resembled their versions of the series, but the comic book art had the smell and “everything” from Netflix. Not to mention that Mike Colter and Krysten Ritter became the personification of Luke and Jessica.
Bonus: Nick Fury
Thinking about this list and not remembering Nick Fury it’s an offense. But, the truth is that the actor did not inspire the change in the character’s look. Or better, Samuel L. Jackson inspired the character, but not in the way we imagined.
In 2001, Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Allred presented the version of the universe ultimate by Nick Fury. Black, bald and with an eye patch, the character had had his look inspired by the actor Samuel L. Jackson.
Seven years later, in Iron Man, the dream would become real. In a post-credits scene of the film, Jackson brought Fury to life, and to this day, the best-known version of the character is still his.