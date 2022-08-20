9 accessories for those who enjoy taking pictures on their cell phone

Do you like to photograph with your smartphone and want to do well on this International Photography Day, celebrated this Friday (19)?

tilt has separated for you nine items that will boost your photos taken with your cell phone even more.

Professional still cameras will always have the best qualities and settings. However, with the advancement of technology, cell phones have not been left behind.

Nowadays, you can take great photos with your smartphone.

In addition to being compact, it is always with us, which makes it much more practical to make an image of something that caught our attention.

In addition, we can edit on the fly and share with friends and family in real time.

With a few extra items, your photos can gain even more quality. Check out.

Tripod for smartphone and action camera – I2GO

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 19.90*

This mini tripod is for smartphones, cameras and GoPro. It has flexible rods that can be molded in different ways to accommodate the tripod wherever you want, such as trees, furniture and bicycles, for example. It is adjustable to devices with a width between 55 mm and 85 mm.

Ring Light 6 inch light and illuminator – Lucacell

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 27.98*

The Ring Light is a tabletop model, compact and with hot and cold LED lights. It has a light intensity control that has the option of combining white and yellow LED at the same time. The model is adjustable in 360º, to be positioned at the best angle for your photo.

Portable mini photo studio – VXN

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 129.00*

Ideal for photographing small products, the mini studio features bright white LED light strips for uniform and medium lighting, preventing shadows and reflections in photos. It comes with six backdrops (black, white, green, red, orange, blue) and a 120 cm micro USB cable.

3 in 1 cell phone lens kit – Leknes

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 279.00*

This kit has three types of lenses: 120° wide-angle lens, 198° fisheye lens, and macro lens. The 120° angle is able to widely expand the field of view; fisheye lens creates fun circular images; the macro lens allows for detail shots.

Cell phone case cover – Weather

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 26.00*

Compatible with cell phones up to 6.5 inches, the cell phone case protects your device from water. You can use your smartphone in the sea, swimming pool or any other aquatic environment without having to worry. But be warned: do a test before using with the cell phone.

DJI OM 5 Stabilizer – DJI

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 964.99*

This stabilizer allows you to track objects with greater stability, even while moving quickly. The model has an integrated extension rod. The ShotGuides feature is able to recognize the environment and recommend a sequence of shots.

Micro SD Memory Card, 64Gb – SanDisk

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 40.00*

This memory card has the fastest transfer speed of up to 80mb/s. It is class 10, which means it supports full HD video capture. The model is waterproof, X-ray, shockproof and withstands higher temperatures.

Ivy Mini Photo Printer – Canon

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,199.00*

The mini printer prints 5cm x 7.6cm photos from your mobile phone’s Bluetooth connection to the device. Portable, has a size that fits in the hand, like a cell phone. Canon Mini Print app is compatible with iOS 9.0 or later and Android 4.4 or later.

Tripod for camera and cell phone – Teem

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 125.00*

Compatible with virtually all digital cameras on the market, this tripod also has support for cell phones. This model reaches up to 150 cm in height. Just turn the crank to achieve the ideal setting. With movable head, you can get different angles to take amazing pictures.

*Prices and listing were checked August 16, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

