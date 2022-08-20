9 new and unmissable movies to watch on streams

The streaming era brought cinema into the house. New movies are released every week, making it difficult to choose what to watch.

Platforms are investing heavily in hiring top filmmakers, screenwriters and actors/actresses, as well as paying large sums to have global distribution rights to blockbusters.

To help you choose the next movie that can impact your life, or guarantee you some time to relax, we will present the new movies available on different platforms. Prepare the popcorn bucket, make your sofa comfortable and check out our instructions below!

3 new and unmissable movies to watch on Netflix

We’ve separated the two most recent new movie premieres from the streaming giant – Netflix – and went further: we’ve included a movie that not only has Oscar statuettes on the shelf, but is in the Top 10 of the most watched movie platform.

hidden agent (2022)

Directed by the Russo brothers, hidden agent is an action thriller film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. It follows the routine of the most skilled CIA agent, whose true identity is unknown.

Everything takes a dangerous turn when he discovers the agency’s dark secrets and a former colleague begins to stalk him.

Double Journey (2022)

This highly anticipated new film stars Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. Debut directed by JJ Perry, Double Journey It’s a mix of comedy and action.

It follows the trajectory of a vampire hunter who has a week to raise money and pay his daughter’s expenses.

1917 (2020)

Even if it’s not new, 1917 is an unmissable film that is in the Netflix catalog, including in the Top 10 of the platform.

Directed by Sam Mandes, the film follows two British soldiers during the First World War. They must race against time and cross the enemy’s camp to deliver a message that could save 1600 soldiers.

3 new and unmissable movies to see on Prime Video

Prime Video has increasingly bet on great original productions. We brought the two most recent new movies on the Amazon platform and a horror movie that is among the most watched. Check it out:

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue (2022)

Hugely successful director Ron Howard released Thirteen Lives – The Rescue this month, his first produced as an original for a streaming platform.

With Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell in the cast, the film tells the story of the rescue of the Thai youth football team that was trapped in the Tham Luang cave. From the list of new and unmissable movies.

Everything is possible (2022)

On the heels of successes such as the Sex Education series, Anything Is Possible is a Prime Video original romantic comedy that follows the love story between a young trans woman and an Indian boy.

The film marks the directorial debut of Billy Porter, actor known for Pose. Really a feature that should mark Generation Z.

Run! (2017)

exponent of “new terror”, Run! made African-American director Jordan Peele known around the world.

In the plot, a young black man visits the parents of his white girlfriend to meet them, but the trip is not quite what he expected. Gradually, he realizes that something very disturbing involves his girlfriend’s family.

3 New, Must-See Movies to Watch on HBO Max

Let’s face it, when it comes to recent movies, HBO Max always comes to mind. Therefore, we brought on the list the main release of 2022 and a recent hit from theaters that arrived this month on the platform.

We also highlight the main film of 2021, which continues to be seen a lot:

Batman (2022)

A lot of people turned up their noses when they learned that Robert Pattinson would play the Batman. However, the film directed by Matt Reeves continues to be highly praised by critics.

The main release of 2022 on HBO Max follows another year in the life of Bruce Wayne, who with few allies must face the Riddler to save Gotham City from terror and corruption.

The Event (2022)

French films are often ravishing. The event is one of these. Winner of the Venice Film Festival, the film comes straight from this year’s Varilux French Film Festival to HBO Max, telling the story of Anne.

She is a promising student who, upon becoming pregnant, decides to have an abortion. It’s a race against time!

Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Almost 20 years after the last film, the franchise Matrix returned, much to the delight of fans of the Wachowski sisters’ work. Kean Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to their roles, following Neo’s quest to free people mentally imprisoned by machines.

Undoubtedly it was the most anticipated movie of 2021 and is a hit on HBO Max. Are you ready to watch?

Undoubtedly it was the most anticipated movie of 2021 and is a hit on HBO Max. Are you ready to watch?