Actress Emilia Clarke is called a runt and chubby by a big shot in the release of new ‘Game of Thrones’ – Monet

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (Photo: Disclosure / HBO)

Actress Emilia Clarke, 35, was called “small” and “chubby” by Patrick Delany, an Australian TV bigwig, at the launch of the series ‘House of the Dragon’. The Foxtel group, of which he is the CEO, apologized for the statement.

Actress Emilia Clarke at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

The information was published by Vanity Fair, which reported information from the Australian news agency Crikey this Wednesday (17). Emilia Clarke is one of the protagonists of ‘Game of Thrones’ and plays the character Daenerys Targaryen throughout the episodes broadcast between 2011 and 2019.

Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the series Game of Thrones (Photo: reproduction)

At the premiere of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel in Sydney, Australia, Patrick gave a speech shortly before the first episode aired. The exec tried to be cute as he talked about how disconnected he was from the success of these productions.

“I was like, ‘What is this show with the short, plump girl walking into the fire?’” Patrick Delany said in his awkward moment. According to what was released, the public was kind of not knowing where to put their face.

Two people present reported the reactions. “It looked like he was expecting us to laugh, but people in the room were obviously shocked by it.” Another said there was “a little gasp” after Patrick made the comment.

Emilia Clarke in a scene from the eighth season of Game of Thrones (Photo: Disclosure)

The Foxtel group, led by Patrick Delany, issued a statement apologizing for the bigwig’s comments.

“The goal was to convey that for him ‘Game of Thrones’ was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke has gone from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and beloved actresses in television and film. On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his remarks were misinterpreted and caused any offence.”

Scene from The House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones spin-off (Photo: Playback)

‘House of the Dragon’ arrives to surf and continue on the wave of success left by ‘Game of Thrones’. Focused on the Targaryen family, the spin-off takes place 200 years before the events of the main series.

Watch the trailer: